Global Heparin Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH) segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Heparin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$683.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$777.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -
ATTWILL Vascular Technologies
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Corline Biomedical
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
ExThera Medical Corporation
Gland Pharma Ltd.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical
Hepoligo
IBEX Technologies, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041564/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Heparin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041564/?utm_source=GNW
Global Heparin Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heparin estimated at US$6. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.
