PVC Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe global PVC pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $60.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027

PVC Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial construction industries. The global PVC pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $60.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.



Emerging Trends in the PVC Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing use of multilayer technology in PVC pipes and introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC-O pipes.



PVC Pipe Market by Segments



In this market, plasticized PVC pipe is the largest product type of PVC pipe market, whereas wastewater is largest market by application. Growth in various segments of the PVC pipe market are given below:



The study includes a forecast for the global PVC pipe by application, end use, product form, product type, diameter, and region, as follows:



PVC Pipe Market By Application [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Potable Water

• Wastewater

• Agriculture

• Oil and Gas

• HVAC

• Others



PVC Pipe Market By Product type [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Unplasticized PVC Pipes (UPVC)

• Plasticized PVC Pipes

o Chlorinated PVC pipes

o Others



PVC Pipe Market By End Use [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial



PVC Pipe Market By Product Form [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 to 2027]:

• Rigid PVC Pipe

• Flexible PVC Pipe



PVC Pipe Market By Diameter [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Small Diameter Pipe

• Large Diameter Pipe



PVC Pipe Market By Region [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of PVC pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PVC pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PVC pipe companies profiled in this report includes.

• China Lesso

• Sekisui Chemicals

• Supreme Industries

• Finolex Industries

• Formosa Plastics

• Astral Poly Technik

PVC pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that plasticized PVC pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.

• Within the global PVC pipe market, wastewater will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization and development of infrastructure.

• APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction.

Features of the PVC pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: PVC pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: PVC pipe market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: PVC pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, end use, and regions for PVC pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the PVC pipe.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the PVC pipe market size?

Answer: The global PVC pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $60.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for PVC pipe market?

Answer: The PVC pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the PVC pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in residential and non-residential construction activities and replacement of aging pipelines.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for PVC pipe?

Answer: Residential, Industrial and Commercial are the major end use for PVC pipe..

Q5. What are the emerging trends in PVC pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing use of multilayer technology in PVC pipes and introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC-O pipes

Q6. Who are the key PVC pipe companies?



Answer: Some of the key PVC pipe companies are as follows:

• China Lesso

• Sekisui Chemicals

• Supreme Industries

• Finolex Industries

• Formosa Plastics

• Astral Poly Technik

Q7. Which PVC pipe product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that plasticized PVC pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its heat and chemical resistance properties.

Q8. In PVC pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global PVC pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, agriculture, oil and gas, HVAC, and others), end use (residential, industrial and commercial), product form(rigid PVC pipe, and flexible PVC pipe), product type (unplasticized PVC, and plasticized PVC pipe (chlorinated PVC pipes and others)), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PVC pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the PVC pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the PVC pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the PVC pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the PVC pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the PVC pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PVC pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PVC pipe market?

