The Worldwide Green Coatings Industry is Projected to Reach $155.9 Billion by 2027

The "Global Green Coatings Market by Technology (Waterborne, Powder, High-solids, Radiation-Cure), Application (Architectural, Automotive, Industrial, High-Performance, Wood, Packaging, Product Finishes) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Green coatings market is projected to grow from USD 123.6 Billion in 2022 to USD 155.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027.

Architectural segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Green coatings market.

Various structures on which coatings are applied have different types of requirements in terms of aesthetics and protective properties. These can include pollution, heavy foot traffic in public buildings, and regional climatic conditions (such as heavy rain and snow). Architectural paints and coatings help protect these structures with their properties, such as color and gloss retention, chemical and abrasion resistance, non-toxicity, and corrosion resistance.

There is an interest in alternative of raw materials, the quality, performance, and cost of architectural coatings, where green coatings come into the picture. Different development activities have led to various green building blocks becoming available for use in powder coating resins which, with careful formulation, can deliver the required performance. There is also a drive for green solutions with some paint companies which are specializing in these solutions.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Green coatings market during the forecast period.

The strong growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across different application areas, such as automotive, consumer goods & appliances, building & construction, and furniture.

Owing to the low cost of production and the ability to better serve the local emerging market, manufacturers are shifting their base to the region. The region is witnessing an increased demand for high-end cars due to the increasing purchasing power of consumers. Similarly, large-scale investments in the automobile sector in the region are driving the demand for green coatings.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $123.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $155.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Health and Sustainability to Bring "Going Green" Idea into Greater Limelight

5.2.1.2 Stringent Environmental Policies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability and Cost of Specialized Raw Materials Needed for Green Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Renewable Raw Materials

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements for Real-Time In-Process Monitoring and Control Prior to Formation of Hazardous Substances

5.2.3.3 Growing Investments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Synthetic Technologies with Little or No Toxicity to Human Health and the Environment

5.2.4.2 Designing of Chemical Products That Do Not Persist in the Environment After Degradation

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroindicator Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Gdp Trends and Forecast

5.5.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry

5.5.4 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Green Coatings Ecosystem and Interconnected Markets

5.9 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Regulations

5.11.1 Coatings Standard

5.11.2 Model Lead Paint Law

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 Methodology

5.12.2 Publication Trends

5.12.3 Top Jurisdiction

5.12.4 Top Applicants

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technology Analysis

5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Green Coatings Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Waterborne Coatings

6.2.1 Waterborne Coatings to Replace Solvent-Borne Dominated Areas

6.2.2 Type

6.2.3 Resin Types Used in Formulation of Waterborne Coatings

6.2.4 Applications of Waterborne Coatings

6.2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Waterborne Coatings

6.3 Powder Coatings

6.3.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations for Zero Voc Coatings

6.3.2 Type

6.4 High-Solids Coatings

6.4.1 Automotive Segment to Increase Demand for High-Solids Coatings

6.4.1.1 Type

6.4.1.2 Application

6.4.1.2.1 Product Finishing

6.4.1.2.2 Automotive Applications

6.4.1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages

6.5 Radiation-Cure Coatings

6.5.1 Adapting Radiation-Cure Coatings due to Short Cure Time and High-Quality Film

6.5.1.1 Type

6.5.1.2 Resin Systems

6.5.1.3 Applications

6.5.1.4 Advantages

6.5.1.5 Disadvantages

7 Green Coatings Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Architectural Coatings

7.2.1 High Demand for Environmentally Friendly Coatings to Increase Demand in Architectural Segment

7.3 Automotive Coatings

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Green Coatings Market

7.4 Industrial Coatings

7.4.1 Everyday Uses of Powder-Coated Products to Fuel Demand for General Industrial Equipment

7.5 High-Performance Coatings

7.5.1 Health-Related Awareness to Increase Use of Green Coatings

7.6 Wood Coatings

7.6.1 Furniture Industry to Progress Toward Use of Non-Toxic Coatings

7.7 Packaging Coatings

7.7.1 Favorable Regulations in Food & Beverage Industry to Drive Market

7.8 Product Finishes

7.8.1 Different Industries to Make Their Product Greener to Boost Demand for These Coatings

8 Green Coatings Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2021

9.2.1 Stars

9.2.2 Emerging Leaders

9.2.3 Pervasive Players

9.2.4 Participants

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Matrix, 2021

9.3.1 Responsive Companies

9.3.2 Progressive Companies

9.3.3 Starting Blocks

9.3.4 Dynamic Companies

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.5 Revenue Analysis

9.5.1 Akzonobel N.V.

9.5.2 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

9.5.3 Basf Se

9.5.4 Ppg Industries, Inc.

9.5.5 the Sherwin-Williams Company

9.6 Ranking Analysis

9.7 Competitive Benchmarking

9.7.1 Competitive Situations and Trends

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Akzonobel N.V.

10.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

10.1.3 Basf Se

10.1.4 Ppg Industries, Inc.

10.1.5 the Sherwin-Williams Company

10.1.6 Asian Paints Limited

10.1.7 Berger Paints India Limited

10.1.8 Hempel A/S

10.1.9 Jotun A/S

10.1.10 Daw Se

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

10.2.2 Masco Corporation

10.2.3 Rpm International Inc.

10.2.4 Lifetime Green Coatings

10.2.5 Dsm

10.2.6 Evonik Industries Ag

10.2.7 Eastman Chemical Company

10.2.8 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

10.2.9 Chenyang Group Ltd

10.2.10 Ciranova

10.2.11 Cortec Corporation

10.2.12 Eco Safety Products

10.2.13 Teknos Group

10.2.14 Stahl Holdings B.V.

11 Adjacent/Related Markets

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgfabw

