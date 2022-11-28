Flooring Market Trends and ForecastThe global flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $305.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flooring Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362765/?utm_source=GNW



Flooring Market Trends and Forecast

The future the global flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $305.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.



Flooring Market by Type, and End Use



Emerging Trends in the flooring Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring.



Flooring Market by Segments



In this market, residential is the largest end use, whereas non-resilient flooring is the largest in flooring type. Growth in various segments of the flooring market are given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the flooring market by type, end use, and region as follows:



Flooring Market By Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2016 to 2027]:

Carpet and Rug

Resilient Flooring

Vinyl and Others



Non-Resilient Flooring

Ceramic Tiles

Wood and Laminate



Flooring Market By End Use [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

Residential

Non Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Office

Others



Flooring Market By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2016 to 2027]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

APAC

Japan

China

India

ROW

Brazil



List of Flooring Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies flooring companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the flooring companies profiled in this report includes.



Mohawk industries

Shaw industries

Tarkett, Beaulieu International

Dixie Group Inc

Forbo Holding

Interface Incorporation

Armstrong Flooring



Flooring Market Insights



The analyst forecasts that non-resilient flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in developing region.

Within the global flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings. Non-residential flooring is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing construction of office, retail and other commercial buildings.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.



Features of the flooring Market



Market Size Estimates: Flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Flooring market size by various segments, such as type and end use.

Regional Analysis: Flooring market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for flooring market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the flooring.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

Q1. What is the flooring market size?

Answer: The global Flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $305.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for flooring market?

Answer: The Flooring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the flooring market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for flooring?

Answer: Residential and non residential (healthcare, retail and office) are the major end use for flooring.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in flooring market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring.

Q6. Who are the key flooring companies?



Answer: Some of the key flooring companies are as follows:

Mohawk industries

Shaw industries

Tarkett

Beaulieu International

Dixie Group Inc



Q7. Which flooring product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that non-resilient flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in developing region.

Q8. In flooring market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global flooring market by end use (residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, others), flooring type (Carpets and rugs, resilient flooring, and non-resilient),) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the flooring market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the flooring market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the flooring market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the flooring market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the flooring market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the flooring market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the flooring market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the flooring market?

