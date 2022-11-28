Flooring Market Trends and ForecastThe global flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $305.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flooring Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362765/?utm_source=GNW
Flooring Market Trends and Forecast
The future the global flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors. The global flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $305.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.
Flooring Market by Type, and End Use
Emerging Trends in the flooring Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include increasing demand for loose lay flooring and the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring.
In this market, residential is the largest end use, whereas non-resilient flooring is the largest in flooring type. Growth in various segments of the flooring market are given below:
The study includes a trend and forecast for the flooring market by type, end use, and region as follows:
Flooring Market By Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2016 to 2027]:
Carpet and Rug
Resilient Flooring
Vinyl and Others
Non-Resilient Flooring
Ceramic Tiles
Wood and Laminate
Flooring Market By End Use [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:
Residential
Non Residential
Healthcare
Education
Hospitality
Retail
Office
Others
Flooring Market By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Billion Square Feet) from 2016 to 2027]:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
APAC
Japan
China
India
ROW
Brazil
List of Flooring Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies flooring companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the flooring companies profiled in this report includes.
Mohawk industries
Shaw industries
Tarkett, Beaulieu International
Dixie Group Inc
Forbo Holding
Interface Incorporation
Armstrong Flooring
Flooring Market Insights
The analyst forecasts that non-resilient flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in developing region.
Within the global flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings. Non-residential flooring is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing construction of office, retail and other commercial buildings.
Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.
Features of the flooring Market
Market Size Estimates: Flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
Segmentation Analysis: Flooring market size by various segments, such as type and end use.
Regional Analysis: Flooring market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type, end use, and regions for flooring market.
Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the flooring.
Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
