PRESS RELEASE

Oxitope Appoints Leading Interventional Cardiologist Gregg Stone to Advisory Board for Myocardial Reperfusion Injury

Naarden, The Netherlands, 28 November 2022 – Oxitope Pharma B.V. (“Oxitope”), a Dutch biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases caused by oxidative stress, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Gregg Stone as a clinical key opinion leader for its lead antibody programme targeting myocardial infarction induced reperfusion injury.

Dr Stone is an internationally recognized interventional cardiologist and trialist who has designed and led hundreds of clinical trials in many aspects of interventional cardiology. He is one of the foremost experts in myocardial ischemia reperfusion injury and has led many seminal trials in this arena. He brings the richness of his clinical and trial experience to optimize the trial design and clinical development of Oxitope Pharma's oxidation-specific antibodies for myocardial ischemia reperfusion injury.

John Montana, Chief Executive Officer of Oxitope Pharma, commented, “Myocardial ischemia-reperfusion injury remains a major cause of preventable death, heart failure and disability worldwide. The work we are doing at Oxitope has the potential to improve the long-term outcomes of patients presenting with acute myocardial infarction by limiting myocardial injury and preserving myocardial dysfunction. Having Professor Stone on the Oxitope team reinforces our commitment to our research in this area. We welcome him warmly and look forward to further building our research with his clinical expertise and knowledge in this significant area of unmet medical need.”

Dr Stone added, “Reducing infarct size is one of the greatest remaining challenges in the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction. Ischemia reperfusion injury that occurs after coronary artery stenting to open the infarct artery may contribute between 40 to 60% to the final extent of myonecrosis. There are no proven pharmacologic approaches to reduce myocardial ischemia reperfusion injury. Based on sound preclinical data, I am encouraged that Oxitope’s antibody-based approach to inhibit oxidative stress offers real potential to reduce ischemia reperfusion injury and enhance myocardial salvage. I look forward to working with the Oxitope team to develop a robust clinical program to explore the utility of this novel approach.”



-Ends-

Editor’s Note

Gregg W. Stone, MD, FACC, MSCAI is an interventional cardiologist and Director of Academic Affairs for the Mount Sinai Heart Health System and Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) and Professor of Population Health Sciences and Policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY. Dr. Stone has served as the national or international principal investigator for more than 140 national and international multicenter randomized trials and studies (many of which have led to new device approval or indications in the US), has authored more than 3000 manuscripts and abstracts published in the peer-reviewed literature, and has delivered thousands of invited lectures around the world. Dr. Stone's areas of expertise include interventional therapies of acute coronary syndromes, myocardial infarction and cardiogenic shock; drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable scaffolds; left main and complex coronary artery disease intervention; antiplatelet and antithrombotic pharmacotherapies; transcatheter valve repair and replacement; interventional arterial and pulmonary hypertension and heart failure therapies; left atrial appendage closure; intravascular imaging (IVUS, OCT and NIRS); vulnerable plaque diagnosis and treatment; adjunctive interventional devices including atherectomy, distal embolic protection, thrombectomy, covered stents, chronic total occlusion devices, and brachytherapy; saphenous vein graft therapies; contrast nephropathy; clinical trial design; and regulatory issues.

Dr. Stone was the director of Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) from 1998-2021, and founded the annual National Interventional Cardiology Fellow's Course, Transcatheter Valve Therapies (TVT) and the Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Summit, and co-directs multiple other meetings in the US, China, Russia, Europe, S. Korea and elsewhere.Prior to joining the Mount Sinai Heart Health System in 2019, he was Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiovascular Research and Education for the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY. Dr. Stone held similar positions at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY and the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC, and is past Chairman of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. Previously he was the Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Cardiovascular Institute at El Camino Hospital and Stanford University Medical Center in California.

Dr. Stone completed medical school at Johns Hopkins University Medical Center, in Baltimore, MD, and his internship and residency at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in New York City. He completed his general cardiology fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, under Dr. Jeremy Swan, and subsequently a dedicated fellowship in advanced coronary angioplasty with Dr. Geoffrey O. Hartzler in Kansas City, MO.

About Oxitope

Founded and Seed Financed by Forbion in 2020, Oxitope Pharma B.V. is a Dutch biopharmaceutical start-up dedicated to the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases caused by oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can induce the formation of oxidation specific epitopes (OSEs) that are key drivers of unhealthy ageing and today’s primary source of morbidity and mortality. OSE-related indications include, amongst others, myocardial infarction ischemia reperfusion injury (MI-IRI), stroke, atherosclerosis, fibrotic liver diseases, organ reperfusion injury, respiratory diseases and bone degeneration. By developing a range of advanced therapies against OSEs, Oxitope aims to provide first-in-class therapeutics to halt disease progression and improve patient quality of life.

For more information, please visit: www.oxitopepharma.com

Contacts



Oxitope Pharma B.V.

John Montana, CEO

Email: info@oxitopepharma.com

Tel: +44 (0) 79 390 01 307

Forbion

Laura Asbjornsen, Head of Communications

Email: laura.asbjornsen@forbion.com

Tel: +31 (0) 35 699 30 00

Consilium Strategic Communications

Ashley Tapp, Kris Lam

Email: Oxitope@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700