Vigil Neuroscience to Host ALSP KOL Event on December 6, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will host an adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP) Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event for the investment community in New York City on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET.



The event will provide further details on the ALSP disease background, epidemiology and patient journey. In addition, the Company plans to present the VGL101 Phase 2 trial design and objectives as well as interim MRI data from Illuminate, the ongoing natural history study. The Vigil management team will be joined by:

David S. Lynch, MD, PhD, Consultant Neurologist, National Hospital for Neurology & Neurosurgery, Queen Square & UCL Institute of Neurology and Clinical Lead, Adult Inherited White Matter Disorders Highly Specialist Service, NHS England;

Christina Sundal, MD, PhD, CEO Neuroclinic Norway and Senior Consultant University Hospital Oslo, Norway; and

Troy Lund, MSMS, PhD, MD, FAAP, Leukodystrophy Center of Excellence Division of Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, University of Minnesota, A NORD Rare Disease Center of Excellence.



About VGL101

VGL101, Vigil’s lead product candidate, is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2), which is responsible for maintaining microglial cell function. TREM2 deficiency is believed to be a driver of certain neurodegenerative diseases. VGL101 is in development for rare microgliopathies, such as adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), as well as other neurodegenerative diseases for which TREM2 and/or microglia deficiency is believed to be a key driver of disease pathway.

About ALSP

Adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP) is a rare, inherited, autosomal dominant neurological disease with high penetrance. It is caused by a mutation to the CSF1R gene and affects an estimated 10,000 people in the US, with similar prevalence in Europe and Japan. The disease generally presents itself in adults in their forties, is diagnosed through genetic testing and established clinical/radiologic criteria and is characterized by cognitive dysfunction, neuropsychiatric symptoms, and motor impairment. These symptoms typically exhibit rapid progression with a life expectancy of approximately six to seven years on average after diagnosis, causing significant patient and caregiver burden. There are currently no approved therapies for the treatment of ALSP, underlining the high unmet need in this rare indication.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a clinical-stage, microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.