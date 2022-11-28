Unicycive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced senior management will participate in two upcoming conferences:



Sequire Technology Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Register to watch the presentation here.

Benchmark’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Location: New York Athletic Club

To register for the conference, please visit Benchmark’s website here.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive is focused on two kidney diseases with large unmet medical needs. We are developing Renazorb as an advanced phosphate binding agent using proprietary nanoparticle technology for the treatment of patients with hyperphosphatemia. We are also developing UNI-494, a new chemical entity with a novel mechanism of action that restores mitochondrial function in acute and chronic diseases. Our initial target for UNI-494 is acute kidney injury (AKI) for which there are currently no FDA-approved medicines.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Unicycive's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Unicycive's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; dependence on key personnel; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Unicycive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Unicycive specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 900-5470

Anne Marie Fields

Stern Investor Relations

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

212-362-1200

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.