PVC Window Market Trends and ForecastThe global PVC window market is expected to reach an estimated $54 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027

PVC Window Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global PVC window market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The global PVC window market is expected to reach an estimated $54 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards sustainable, weather resistant, and cost effective construction practices.



Emerging Trends in the PVC Window Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include usage of fully reversible windows and development of cellular PVC windows.



PVC Window Market by Segments

In this market, residential is the largest market by end use industry, whereas tilt and turn window is largest market by product type. Growth in various segments of the PVC window market are given below.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the PVC window market by application, function, end use, and region as follows:



PVC Window Market By Product type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Tilt & Turn Windows

• Sliding Windows

• Casement Windows

• Others



PVC Window Market By End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Heath care

• Education

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Office

• Others



PVC Window Market By type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• New

• Replacement



PVC Window Market By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Austria

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of PVC window Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PVC window companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the PVC window companies profiled in this report includes.

• Masco corporation

• Fortune Brands Home & Security

• Lixil Group

• Deceuninck NV

• PGT inc.

• Griffon

PVC window Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that turn & tilt PVC windows will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its easy to use operating function.

• Within the global PVC window market, residential and commercial are major end use segments. Residential will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to growth in residential construction industry and increasing use of weather-resistant and energy efficient windows in buildings.

• APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction in developing countries like China and India. Cost effectiveness, sustainability and awareness of energy efficiency of the buildings promote the PVC window demand in the region

Features of the PVC window Market

• Market Size Estimates: PVC window market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: PVC window market size by various segments, such as product type, by type and end use.

• Regional Analysis: PVC window market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, type, end use, and regions for PVC window market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the PVC window.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global PVC window market by product (turn & tilt, sliding, casement, and other windows), end use (residential and commercial), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PVC window market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the PVC window market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this PVC window market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the PVC window market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the PVC window market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the PVC window market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the PVC window market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the PVC window market?

