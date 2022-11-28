Global 3D Concrete Printing Market (2022 to 2027) - Surging Consumer Penchant for Green Buildings Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Concrete Printing Market (2022-2027) by Technique, Concrete Type, Product Type, Sector, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Concrete Printing Market is estimated to be USD 169.61 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 520.93 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.16%.



Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report Contour Crafting Corp., Cybe Construction, Dus Architects, ICON Technology, Inc., Imprimere Ag, LafargeHolcim Ltd., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global 3D Concrete Printing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $169.61 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $520.93 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Reduction in Waste Management Compared to Conventional Construction

4.1.2 Increasing Mass Customization and Enhanced Architectural Flexibility

4.1.3 Rising Adoption of Green Technology

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Initial Investment and Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Commercial and Residential Real Estate

4.3.2 Surge in Consumer Penchant for Green Buildings

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Labour in Automation Techniques in the Construction Industry



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

5.5 PESTLE Analysis



6 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Extrusion-Based Technique

6.3 Powder-Based Technique



7 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By Concrete Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High-Density

7.3 Precast

7.4 Ready-Mix

7.5 Shotcrete



8 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Floors & Roofs

8.3 Panels & Lintels

8.4 Staircases

8.5 Walls



9 Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By Sector

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building

9.3 Infrastructure



10 Americas' 3D Concrete Printing Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's 3D Concrete Printing Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's 3D Concrete Printing Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's 3D Concrete Printing Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 3D Printhuset

15.2 Acciona, S.A.

15.3 Apis Cor

15.4 Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

15.5 Betabram

15.6 Cazza Construction Technologies

15.7 Cobod International A/S

15.8 Contour Crafting Corp.

15.9 CyBe Construction B.V.

15.10 Dus Architects

15.11 ICON Technology, Inc.

15.12 Imprimere Ag

15.13 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

15.14 Sika Ag

15.15 Skanska UK PLC

15.16 Stratasys Ltd.

15.17 Total Kustom

15.18 WASP S.r.l.

15.19 Xtreee

15.20 Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.



16 Appendix

