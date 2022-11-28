Plant Tissue Culture Market to Gain $863.47 Mn Revenue by 2028, Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on " Plant Tissue Culture Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User," the global market size is projected to reach US$ 863.47 million by 2028 from US$ 475.88 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.





Global Plant Tissue Culture Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 475.88 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 863.47 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 201 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and End Users Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Segra International Corp, JRT Nurseries Inc, Thomas Scientific LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Caisson Labs Inc, Alpha Laboratories Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Co, AL-Rajhi Tissue Culture Lab, Al Wathba Marionnet LLC





Proliferation of Floriculture Favors Plant Tissue Culture Market Growth

Floriculture is a branch of ornamental horticulture concerned with growing and marketing flowers, ornamental plants, and flower arrangements. Plant tissue culture is used to develop flowers according to the need of the population. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, in the United States, the total crop value at wholesale for all growers was US$ 4.42 billion for 2019. According to the 2020 Floriculture Crops Summary, the most recent USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Summary, the 2020 wholesale value of sales of floriculture crops was $4.80 billion in floriculture crops and increased by 8% from 2019.





Global Plant Tissue Culture Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Segra International Corp, JRT Nurseries Inc, Thomas Scientific LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Caisson Labs Inc, Alpha Laboratories Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Co, AL-Rajhi Tissue Culture Lab, and Al Wathba Marionnet LLC are among the leading companies operating in the plant tissue culture market.

In October 2021, Segra International Corp., an agriculture technology company, announced its 2nd strategic "Satellite Lab" partnership in California with one of the "Top 5" greenhouse producers. Under the terms of Segra's Satellite Lab program, the company will provide strategic lab design and management services to develop a state-of-the-art plant tissue culture program on-site at the producer's facility.

Flowers are nowadays used as a food as they contain nutraceutical and organoleptic properties. The typically high pigment concentration of the corollas (especially flavonoids and carotenoids), which have evolved to attract pollinators chromatically, indicates a marked nutraceutical activity, especially regarding antioxidant power. Edible flowers such as roses, citrus blossoms, lavender, hibiscus, and nasturtium are some of the flowers that are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. Edible flowers provide biologically active substances including vitamin A, C, riboflavins, niacin, minerals such as calcium, phosphorous, iron and potassium that are eventually beneficial to consumers' health. To produce flowers which provide these biologically active substances, genetic engineering and tissue culture techniques are used. Growing demand for flower as a nutritious food additive is mainly driving the growth of plant tissue culture market.





Plant tissue culture was a new addition to the methods of plant breeding. Since conventional breeding techniques could not fulfill crops' demand, tissue culture came around as a grand leap in breeding practices. It uses parts of a plant to generate multiple copies of the plant in a very short duration. The technique exploits the property of totipotency of plant cells which means that any cell from any part of the plant can be used to generate a whole new plant. Plant tissue culture is generally done on chemically defined synthetic nutrient media under sterile and controlled light, temperature, and humidity conditions. Plant tissue culture has broad applications in several areas. These applications are generally classified into basic research, environmental issues, and commercial applications.

Plant tissue culture acts as a promising platform for exploring the unlimited potential of a diverse range of medicinal plants. Unfortunately, in-vitro culture technologies were potentially limited by the limited production of plant livestock /procurement with constraint generation of novel medicinal compounds. The COVID-19 pandemic affected numerous agrosystems and associated livelihoods globally in 2020 and 2021. Lockdown and other social restrictions severely restricted the continuation of plant tissue culture operations, varying both geographically and at crop type. Staffing was reduced to maintain social distancing norms or to protect vulnerable personnel from the infection of SARS-CoV-2. These factors hindered the plant tissue culture market growth during the COVID-19 impact.





Global Plant Tissue Culture Market: Segmental Overview

The plant tissue culture market, by type, is segmented into instruments, media & reagents, and consumables. The instruments segment held the largest market share in 2021. The plant tissue culture market, by application, is segmented into plant research, agriculture, forestry & technical grade, and others. The agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2021. In terms of end users, the plant tissue culture market is segmented into greenhouse, field, and laboratory. The field segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.





