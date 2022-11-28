Global Wellness Tourism Market to Reach $552.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wellness Tourism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960493/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the period 2020-2027. Domestic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$350.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the International segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $91.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Wellness Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$91.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

Aanya Wellness

Accor S.A.

ACCOR SA

Canyon Ranch

Fitpacking

Four Seasons Hotels Ltd.

Galderma SA

Hyatt Corporation

IHG

KPJ Healthcare Berhad





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wellness Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Wellness Tourism Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Domestic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Domestic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Domestic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

International by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for International by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for International by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lodging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Lodging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Lodging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

In-Country Transport by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for In-Country Transport by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Country Transport by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Activities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Wellness Activities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Activities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shopping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Shopping by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Shopping by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Tourism

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Service -

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Tourism

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Service -

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Tourism

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Service -

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Tourism

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Service -

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Tourism

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Service -

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Tourism

Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by Service -

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wellness Tourism

by Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wellness

Tourism by Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Domestic and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country

Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wellness Tourism

by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness

Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wellness

Tourism by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wellness Tourism by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wellness

Tourism by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wellness

Tourism by Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Domestic and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country

Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and

Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wellness

Tourism by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food &

Beverage, Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2020 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism

by Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Domestic and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



INDIA

Wellness Tourism Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2020 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and International -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic

and International for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wellness Tourism by Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport,

Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Lodging, In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities,

Food & Beverage, Shopping and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Wellness Tourism by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lodging,

In-Country Transport, Wellness Activities, Food & Beverage,

Shopping and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wellness Tourism by Tourism Type - Domestic and

International - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Wellness Tourism by

Tourism Type - Domestic and International Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



