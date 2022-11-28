Large Diameter Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe global large diameter pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $80.9 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Large Diameter Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362762/?utm_source=GNW



Large Diameter Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the large diameter pipe market looks good with opportunities in the potable water pipe, wastewater pipe, oil and gas pipe, and industrial pipe application segments. The global large diameter pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $80.9 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing investment in water and wastewater management, rise in infrastructure spending, and replacement of aging pipelines.



Emerging Trends in Large Diameter Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, are the increasing demand for FRP pipes and multilayer materials and technically advanced pipes to reduce operational time and minimize the risk of pressure resistance, scaling and other deposits caused by substance transmission.



Large Diameter Pipe Market by Segment



In this market, wastewater pipes are expected to remain the largest application segment, and the highest growing material type segment is plastic pipes. Growth in various segments of the large diameter pipe market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the large diameter pipe market by application, material type, and region as follows:



Large Diameter Pipe Market by Application (Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Potable Water Pipes

• Wastewater Pipes

• Oil and Gas Pipes

• Industrial Pipes

• Others



Large Diameter Pipe Market by Material (Volume (Million Tons) and Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• Metal Pipes

• Plastic Pipes

• Concrete Pipes

• Others



Large Diameter Pipe Market by Region (Volume (Million Tons) and Value $ Billion from 2016 to 2027):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Large Diameter Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, large diameter pipe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the large diameter pipe companies profiled in this report include—

• Tenaris SA

• Chelpipe Group

• OAO TMK

• Vallourec SA

• Welspun Corp. Ltd.

Large Diameter Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst predicts that the demand for plastic pipes is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by growing demand in wastewater and industrial applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that wastewater and potable water pipes are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

• Within the large diameter pipe market, the wastewater pipe segment is expected to remain the largest application segment. The growth of residential and commercial construction and the boom in infrastructure development in developing economies are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and it is also projected to have the highest growth over the forecast period due to high growth in construction and infrastructure development, especially in China and India.

Features of theLarge Diameter PipeMarket

• Market Size Estimates: Large diameter pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Large diameter pipe market size by various segments, such as application and material.

• Regional Analysis: Large diameter pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, materials, and regions for large diameter pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the large diameter pipes.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is thelarge diameter pipemarket size?

Answer:The global large diameter pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $80.9 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast forlarge diameter pipemarket?

Answer:The large diameter pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of thelarge diameter pipemarket?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing investment in water and wastewater management, rise in infrastructure spending, and replacement of aging pipelines.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries forlarge diameter pipes?

Answer:Potable water pipes, wastewater pipes, oil and gas pipes, and industrial pipes are the major end use for large diameter pipes.

Q5. What are the emerging trends inlarge diameter pipemarket?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, are the increasing demand for FRP pipes and multilayer materials and technically advanced pipes to reduce operational time and minimize the risk of pressure resistance, scaling and other deposits caused by substance transmission.

Q6. Who are the keylarge diameter pipecompanies?



Answer:Some of the key large diameter pipe companies are as follows:

• Tenaris SA

• Chelpipe Group

• OAO TMK

• Vallourec SA

• Welspun Corp. Ltd.

Q7. Which will be the largest application segment of thelarge diameter pipemarket in the forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the wastewater pipe segment is expected to remain the largest application segment, driven by growth in residential and commercial construction and the boom in infrastructure development in developing economies.

Q8. Inlarge diameter pipemarket, which region is expected to be the largest in the forecast period?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and it is also projected to have the highest growth over the forecast period over the forecast period.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the large diameter pipe market by application (potable water pipes, wastewater pipes, oil and gas pipes, industrial pipes, and others), material (metal pipes, plastic pipes, concrete pipes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the large diameter pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the large diameter pipe market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the large diameter pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the large diameter pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the large diameter pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the large diameter pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the large diameter pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the large diameter pipe market?

