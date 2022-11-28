Global Optical Imaging Market 2022 to 2027 - Players Include Abbott Laboratories, Canon, Headwall Photonics and Optos

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Imaging Market (2022-2027) by Product, Therapeutic Area, Application, Imaging Technique , End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 2.68 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.9 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.82%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Optical Imaging Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Headwall Photonics, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corp.), Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of the Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Optical Imaging Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Optical Imaging Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Optical Imaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Need for Early Diagnostic Solutions

4.1.2 Increasing Cases Related to Neurological and Ophthalmological Disorders

4.1.3 Surge in Demand for Non-invasive Procedures

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Costly Optical Imaging Procedures

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Number of Investments by Different Companies in the Optical Industry

4.3.2 Technological Advancement in the Visual Imaging Industry

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Less Number of Skilled Operators

4.4.2 Issues Related to Reimbursement



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Optical Imaging Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Imaging Systems

6.3 Software

6.4 Cameras

6.5 Lenses

6.6 Illumination systems



7 Global Optical Imaging Market, By Therapeutic Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cardiology

7.3 Dentistry

7.4 Dermatology

7.5 Neurology

7.6 Oncology

7.7 Ophthalmology



8 Global Optical Imaging Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pathological Imaging

8.3 Intra-operative Imaging



9 Global Optical Imaging Market, By Imaging Technique

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

9.3 Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS)

9.4 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI)

9.5 Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT)



10 Global Optical Imaging Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

10.3 Hospitals & Research Laboratories



11 Americas' Optical Imaging Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Optical Imaging Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Optical Imaging Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Global Optical Imaging Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Abbott Laboratories

16.2 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

16.3 Arcscan Inc.

16.4 Canon Inc.

16.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

16.6 Cylite Pty Ltd.

16.7 Dermalumics

16.8 Headwall Photonics, Inc.

16.9 Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

16.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.11 Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corp.)

16.12 Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

16.13 Optical Imaging Ltd.

16.14 Optos PLC

16.15 Optovue, Inc.

16.16 Perkinelmer, Inc.

16.17 Shenzhen MOPTIM Imaging Technique Co. Ltd.

16.18 Thorlabs, Inc.

16.19 Topcon Corp.

16.20 Wasatch Photonics



17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rasd7x

Attachment