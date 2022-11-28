Lighting Control Market Trends and ForecastThe global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated $30.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lighting Control Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362761/?utm_source=GNW



Lighting Control Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the lighting control market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated $30.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in development of smart cities, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting industry, rising utility costs, and favorable government regulations for energy efficiency.



Emerging Trends in the Lighting Control Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for daylight sensors, growth in camera-based lighting control technology, and development of hybrid lighting control systems.



Lighting Control Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global lighting control market by product type, application, installation type, connection type, and region as follows:



Lighting Control Market by Product Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• LED Drivers

• Sensors

• Switches and Dimmers

• Relay Units

• Gateways



Lighting Control Market by Application [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Indoor

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Outdoor

o Highways and Roadways Lighting

o Lighting for Public Places

o Architectural



Lighting Control Market by Installation Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation



Lighting Control Market by Connection Type [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Wired

o BACnet

o Powerline Communication

• Wireless

o Zigbee

o Bluetooth

o EnOcean



Lighting Control Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

List of Lighting Control Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies lighting control companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lighting control companies profiled in this report includes.

• General Electric

• Cree Inc.

• Osram

• Philips

• Lutron

• Leviton Manufacturing

• Legrand

• Acuity Brand

• Digital Lumens

Lighting Control Market Insight

• LED drivers will remain the largest product type and are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting, increasing utility and maintenance cost, and increasing demand for connected lighting.

• Indoor lighting application will remain the largest market; it is also expected to witness highest growth rate due to the increasing penetration of smart lighting system and increasing customer awareness for energy efficiency.-

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing lighting demand in China and India..

Features of Lighting Control Market

• Market Size Estimates: Lighting control market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, application, installation type, and connection type

• Regional Analysis: Lighting control market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, application, installation type, connection type, and regions for the lighting control market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lighting control market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the lighting control market size?

Answer: The global lighting control market is expected to reach an estimated $30.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for lighting control market?

Answer: The lighting control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the lighting control market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in development of smart cities, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting industry, rising utility costs, and favorable government regulations for energy efficiency.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for lighting control?

Answer: Indoor is the major application for lighting control.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in lighting control market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for daylight sensors, growth in camera-based lighting control technology, and development of hybrid lighting control systems.

Q6. Who are the key lighting control companies?



Answer: Some of the key lighting control companies are as follows:

• General Electric

• Cree Inc.

• Osram

• Philips

• Lutron

• Leviton Manufacturing

• Legrand

• Acuity Brand

• Digital Lumens

Q7. Which lighting control product type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that LED drivers will remain the largest product type and are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of LED lighting, increasing utility and maintenance cost, and increasing demand for connected lighting.

Q8. In lighting control market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global lighting control market by application (indoor and outdoor), installation type (new installation and retrofit installation), connection type (wired and wireless), product (LED driver, sensors, switches & dimmers, relay units, and gateways), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

