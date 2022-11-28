Chronic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Is Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 12%, 2022-2030 | Latest Industry Coverage By Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Chronic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Interferons Alphas, NS5A Inhibitors Nucleoside/Nucleotide Analogues, Thrombopoiesis Stimulating Agents, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail and Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Chronic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to reach US$ 31.16 billion by 2030.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Chronic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/chronic-hepatitis-therapeutics-market/7985

Market Drivers

About 2300 compounds are being studied for the therapy of hepatitis C infection, and about 300 are in phase 4 research. The development of drugs to cure hepatitis C is being undertaken by numerous businesses. As a result, new products would be created, ultimately driving the market. Additionally, the development of novel hepatitis drugs for the treatment of various types of hepatitis as well as expanding research and development work, clinical trials of hepatitis drugs. Significant market growth is encouraged by expanding research collaboration for the development of powerful medications in the pipeline. Additionally, alliances and joint initiatives within significant organisations are raising ongoing knowledge of hepatitis therapeutics treatment, and the promotion of affordable hepatitis therapeutics is a unique factor that fosters market growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, global chronic hepatitis therapeutics market has been segmented into

Interferons Alphas

Ns5a Inhibitors

Nucleoside/Nucleotide Analogues

Thrombopoiesis Stimulating Agents

Others

The interferons alphas dominated the segment during forecast period and NS5a inhibitors is the fastest growing segment. For hepatitis C, direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) are the most often used medication. Typically, they are taken as pills. In up to 90 to 97 percent of instances, these drugs can successfully treat hepatitis C. Trusted Source They function by assisting in preventing the hepatitis C virus's growth. There are three kinds of DAAs including NS3/4 protease inhibitors, NS5A inhibitors and NS5B polymerase inhibitors. Furthermore, PEG-IFN and ribavirin combination therapy is currently the gold standard of care. For genotypes 1 or 4 and genotypes 2 or 3, NICE has recommended a single course of treatment lasting 48 weeks and 24 weeks, respectively, with SVR (cure) rates of roughly 45% and 80%. Although combination antiviral therapy is pricey, it is cost-effective for treating HCV infection at all stages, including moderate fibrosis.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the chronic hepatitis therapeutics market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

Due to the growing number of hepatitis C patients and the presence of major companies like Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in the region, the North America are anticipated to dominate the chronic hepatitis therapeutics market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a report estimating that 2.4 million people in the US are affected by hepatitis C. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market because of the enormous patient population suffering from hepatitis C and the growing number of government and private institute endeavours to create awareness about hepatitis C.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global chronic hepatitis therapeutics market include

Genentech, Inc.

Bluejay Therapeutics Inc.

Gsk Plc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Lupin

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Natco Pharma Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Furthermore, the market for hepatitis medications is experiencing a substantial trend of new product introductions. To increase their market share, the major players in the hepatitis medicine industry are concentrating on introducing innovative products for hepatitis treatments. However, due to high incidence rates and a rise in the import of generic medications to treat various hepatitis illnesses, MEA and Latin America are predicted to experience significant growth. Due to the outstanding results of HCV treatments, the patient population in the United States and other industrialised nations is declining. To address the enormous unmet need for better treatment, several manufacturers are expanding their operations in the MEA and Latin America regions.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/chronic-hepatitis-therapeutics-market/7985

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CHRONIC HEPATITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Interferons Alphas NS5A Inhibitors Nucleoside/Nucleotide Analogues Thrombopoiesis Stimulating Agents Others GLOBAL CHRONIC HEPATITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 11.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 31.16 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by drug class, distribution channel, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Chronic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Report:

https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=ip9dVuzm3yr34ZcYDDFemRrWSR6EvT0rjFr0gad6&report_id=7985&license=Single

About Us

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.