Global Life Science Instrumentation Market to Reach $79.8 Billion by 2027

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Life Science Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



PCR Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global PCR segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

ChromaCode

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Life Science Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

