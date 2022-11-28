Carpet and Rug Market Trends and ForecastThe global carpet and rug market is expected to reach an estimated $48.6 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carpet and Rug Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362752/?utm_source=GNW



Carpet and Rug Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global carpet and rug market looks good with opportunities in residential, non-residential, and transportation sectors. The global carpet and rug market is expected to reach an estimated $48.6 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are the growth in construction and transportation industry and an increase in renovation activities. Consumers are moving towards bold attractive colors and non-geometrical designer patterns of carpet and rugs which also help to drive the demand in the market.



Emerging Trends in Carpet and Rug Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing acceptance of carpet tiles and increasing demand for eco-friendly carpets.



A total of 204 figures / charts and 45 tables are provided in this 233-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of carpet and rug market report, please download the report brochure. Growth in various segments of the carpet and rug market are given below:

Carpet and Rug Market by Segment

In this market, residential will be the largest end use segment, whereas tufted will remain the largest product segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the carpet and rug market by material, product, end use, and region as follows:



Carpet and Rug Market by Product [$M Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• Woven

• Tufted

• Knotted

• Others



Carpet and Rug Market by End Use [$M Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

o Healthcare

o Education

o Hospitality

o Retail

o Office

o Others

• Transportation



Carpet and Rug Market by Material [$M Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Others



Carpet and Rug Market by Region [$M Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

List of Carpet and Rug Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, carpet and rug companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the carpet and rug companies profiled in this report include-

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• Shaw Industries

• Interface

• Oriental Weavers Group

• Tarkett

Carpet and Rug Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that tufted is anticipated to be the largest product segment in the global carpet and rug market over the forecast period, due to its low price with a variety of designs

• Within the global carpet and rug market, residential, non- residential, and transportation are the major end use segments. The residential end use segment is expected to remain the largest and fastest growing market by value and volume. Growth in demand for carpets and rugs is largely dependent on housing renovation and new residential construction, which are the major factors that would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period, due to continuous growth in residential and commercial building construction activities. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to development of infrastructure facilities and a surge in the real estate industry.

Features of the Carpet and Rug Market

• Market Size Estimates: Carpet and rug market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (M Sqm).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Carpet and rug market size by various segments, such as product, material, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Carpet and rug market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, materials, end uses, and regions for carpet and rug market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for carpets and rugs.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

