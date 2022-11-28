Global IR Emitters and Receivers Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IR Emitters and Receivers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957179/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$615.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $634.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The IR Emitters and Receivers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$634.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$583.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$381.3 Million by the year 2027.







Construction Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$209.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$262.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Excelitas Technologies Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Orange pi

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Unity Opto Technology Co., Ltd.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957179/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

IR Emitters and Receivers - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and Receivers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World IR Emitters and Receivers Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and Receivers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and Receivers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 42: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Spain 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Australia 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



INDIA

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 54: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: India 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 56: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 60: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 64: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 66: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 68: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Latin America 7-Year Perspective for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 72: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 76: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Iran 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and Receivers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 78: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Israel 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 80: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Saudi Arabia 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 82: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UAE 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and Receivers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 84: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for IR Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Middle East 7-Year Perspective for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction,

Transportation & Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare,

Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

IR Emitters and Receivers Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IR

Emitters and Receivers by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Construction, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical,

Aerospace, Healthcare, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Africa 7-Year Perspective for IR Emitters and

Receivers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation &

Logistics, Chemical, Aerospace, Healthcare, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________