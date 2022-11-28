Global Building Panel Market Trends and ForecastThe global building panel market is expected to reach an estimated $266.3 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Building Panel Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362750/?utm_source=GNW



Global Building Panel Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global building panel market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential sectors. The global building panel market is expected to reach an estimated $266.3 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement.



Emerging Trends in Global Building Panel Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the building panel industry, include increasing use high pressure laminates (HPLs), growing adoption of gypsum panel, and increasing demand for structural insulated panels (SIPs) in construction.



A total of 73 figures / charts and 105 tables are provided in this 214-page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of medical device market in the healthcare industry report download the report brochure. Growth in various segments of the building panel market are given below:

Building Panel Market by Segment

In this market, concrete is the largest material market, whereas residential is largest market by end use.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global building panel market by panel type, material type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Building Panel Market by Panel Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Concrete Panels

• Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

• Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

• Wood Panels



Building Panel Market by Material Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Concrete

• Plastics

• Metal

• Wood

• Silica



Building Panel Market by Application [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Floors & Roofs

• Walls

• Columns & Beams

• Staircases



Building Panel Market by End Use [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential



Building Panel Market by Region [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Building Panel Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, building panel companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the building panel companies profiled in this report include-

• Panasonic Corporation

• Saint-Gobain

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• CRH PLC

• Lafarge

Building Panel Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that concrete building panels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as they consume much less time and effort for installation.

• Within the global building panel market, residential and non-residential are the major end use segments. Residential will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing residential construction in emerging nations.

• APAC will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and increasing construction activities in this region.

Features of the Global Building Panel Market

• Market Size Estimates: Building panel market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by segment and region.

• Segmentation Analysis: Building panel market size by panel type, material type, application, end use, and region.

• Regional Analysis: Building panel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications, materials, panel types, end use, and regions for building panel market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for building panel in the global building panel market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the building panel market size?

Answer: The global building panel market is expected to reach an estimated $266.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for building panel market?

Answer: The building panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the building panel market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for building panels?

Answer: Residential and non-residential are the major end use for building panels.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the building panel market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the building panel industry, include increasing use of high pressure laminates (HPLs), growing adoption of gypsum panels, and increasing demand for structural insulated panels (SIPs) in construction.

Q6. Who are the key building panel companies?



Answer: Some of the key building panel companies are as follows:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Saint-Gobain

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• CRH PLC

• Lafarge

Q7.

Which will be the largest building panel type segment in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that concrete building panels will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as they consume much less time and effort for installation.

Q8: In building panel market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report addresses the following key questions

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global building panel market by end use, (residential and commercial), by panel type (concrete panels, vacuum insulated panels (VIP), structural insulated panels (SIP), and wood panels), by material type (concrete, plastic, metal, wood, and silica), by application (floors & roofs, walls, columns & beams, and staircases), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers,

challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading

these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken

by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity did occurred in the last five years?



For any questions related to building panel market or related to building panel market share, building panel market analysis, and building panel market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362750/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________