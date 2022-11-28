Global Infrared Imaging Software Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Infrared Imaging Software estimated at US$5. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.

3% over the period 2020-2027. Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Infrared Imaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Advanced Spectral Technology
AI FACTORY Sp. z o.o.
Arround Inc.
BAE Systems PLC
Cantronic Systems (Canada), Inc.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Guangzhou Sat Infrared Technology Co., Ltd
Honeywell International, Inc.
IRCameras LLC


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Infrared Imaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Infrared Imaging Software Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Uncooled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Uncooled by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Uncooled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cooled by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Cooled by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooled by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security & Surveillance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Security & Surveillance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Security & Surveillance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monitoring & Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Monitoring & Inspection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring & Inspection
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Non-Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging Software
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging Software
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Infrared Imaging Software by
End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Imaging Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled
and Cooled - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Infrared Imaging Software by Application -
Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use -
Non-Industrial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Infrared Imaging Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and
Cooled - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Industrial and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrared Imaging Software by Technology - Uncooled and
Cooled - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by Technology - Uncooled and Cooled Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Uncooled and Cooled for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrared Imaging Software by Application - Security &
Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Infrared Imaging
Software by Application - Security & Surveillance, Monitoring &
Inspection and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared
Imaging Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Infrared Imaging Software by End-Use - Non-Industrial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

