New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Implants and Prosthetic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362747/?utm_source=GNW



Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global dental implant and prosthetic market looks good with opportunities in dental clinics. The global dental implant and prosthetic market is expected to reach an estimated $12.4 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~5% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for market growth are ncreasing aging population, increasing awareness of cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry, increasing dental tourism and disposable income, and raising incidences of tooth decay and periodontal diseases.



Emerging Trends in the Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the dental implant and prosthetic industry, include adoption of CAD/CAM technology, new development in implant design, and increasing use of new implant materials.



Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Segment



In this market, prosthetics is the largest segment by type, and titanium is the largest material segment. Growth in various segments of the dental implant and prosthetic market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the dental implant and prosthetic market by type, material, procedure, price, product, and region as follows:



Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Implants

o By Material

Titanium

Zirconium

o By Procedure

Root Form

Plate Form

o By Price

Premium

Value

Discounted

• Prosthetics

o By Product

Crowns and Bridges

All Ceramic

Porcelain Fused to Metal

Metal

Others

Dentures

Abutments

Veneers

Inlays and Outlays



Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

• APAC

o South Korea

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Dental Implant and Prosthetic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, dental implant and prosthetic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the dental implant and prosthetic companies profiled in this report include-

• Straumann AG

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sinora

• Zimmer Biomet Holding

• Henry Schein

Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts the dental prosthetics segment is expected to show an above average growth during the forecast period.

• Within the global dental prosthetic market, crown and bridges, dentures, abutment, veneers and inlays & onlays are the segments by product type. Crown and bridges is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Crowns and bridges are used as substitutes for amalgam fillings; these offer a more permanent solution to tooth decay and periodontal diseases, and this leads to increasing demand. In crowns and bridges, the materials include all ceramics, porcelain fused to metal and metal.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing aging population of the region and favorable reimbursement programs and government expenditure for dental procedures.

Features of Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Dental implant and prosthetic market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Dental implant and prosthetic market size by various segments, such as type, material, procedure, price, and product.

• Regional Analysis: Dental implant and prosthetic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type, material, procedure, price, product , and regions for dental implant and prosthetic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the dental implant and prosthetic.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the dental implant and prosthetic market size?

Answer: The global dental implant and prosthetic market is expected to reach an estimated $12.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for dental implant and prosthetic market?

Answer: The dental implant and prosthetic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the dental implant and prosthetic market?

Answer: The major drivers for market growth are ncreasing aging population, increasing awareness of cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry, increasing dental tourism and disposable income, and raising incidences of tooth decay and periodontal diseases.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for dental implants and prosthetics?

Answer: Implants and prosthetics are the major applications of dental implants and prosthetics.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in dental implant and prosthetic market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the dental implant and prosthetic industry, include adoption of CAD/CAM technology, new development in implant design, and increasing use of new implant materials.

Q6. Who are the key dental implant and prosthetic companies?



Answer: Some of the key dental implant and prosthetic companies are as follows:

• Straumann AG

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sinora

• Zimmer Biomet Holding

• Henry Schein

Q7.

Which will be the largest dental implant and prosthetic product segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts crown and bridges is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Q8: In dental implant and prosthetic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing aging population of the region and favorable reimbursement programs and government expenditure for dental procedures.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the dental implant and prosthetic market by type (dental implants and prosthetics), implant by material (titanium and zirconium implants), by procedure (root form and plate form implant), by price (premium, value and discount implant), prosthetics by product (crown and bridges, dentures, abutment, veneers, inlays and outlays), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the dental implant and prosthetic market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the dental implant and prosthetic market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this dental implant and prosthetic market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the dental implant and prosthetic market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the dental implant and prosthetic market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the dental implant and prosthetic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the dental implant and prosthetic market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the dental implant and prosthetic market?



For any questions related to dental implant and prosthetic market or related to dental implant and prosthetic market share, dental implant and prosthetic market analysis, dental implant and prosthetic market size, and dental implant and prosthetic companies, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362747/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________