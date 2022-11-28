Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 21, 2022 to Friday November 25, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|193,952
|3,437,793,594
|21 November 2022
|242
|14,592.8926
|3,531,480
|22 November 2022
|450
|14,501.6222
|6,525,730
|23 November 2022
|594
|14,655.3535
|8,705,280
|24 November 2022
|643
|14,854.2924
|9,551,310
|25 November 2022
|629
|14,954.4992
|9,406,380
|Total 21-25 November Friday
|2,558
|37,720,180
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,713
|14,745.9632
|40,005,798
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|12,335
|180,764,689
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|199,223
|3,515,519,572
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|862,148
|16,088,426,538
|21 November 2022
|992
|14,962.0615
|14,842,365
|22 November 2022
|1,992
|14,910.3313
|29,701,380
|23 November 2022
|1,911
|15,058.4040
|28,776,610
|24 November 2022
|2,601
|15,259.7347
|39,690,570
|25 November 2022
|2,733
|15,370.8965
|42,008,660
|Total 21-25 November Friday
|10,229
|155,019,585
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,200
|15,154.9139
|124,270,294
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,584
|15,154.8558
|39,160,147
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|49,185
|742,918,548
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|883,161
|16,406,876,565
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 167,391 A shares and 754,884 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.93% of the share capital.
Copenhagen, 28 November 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
