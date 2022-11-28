English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 21, 2022 to Friday November 25, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 193,952 3,437,793,594 21 November 2022 242 14,592.8926 3,531,480 22 November 2022 450 14,501.6222 6,525,730 23 November 2022 594 14,655.3535 8,705,280 24 November 2022 643 14,854.2924 9,551,310 25 November 2022 629 14,954.4992 9,406,380 Total 21-25 November Friday 2,558 37,720,180 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,713 14,745.9632 40,005,798 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,335 180,764,689 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 199,223 3,515,519,572 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 862,148 16,088,426,538 21 November 2022 992 14,962.0615 14,842,365 22 November 2022 1,992 14,910.3313 29,701,380 23 November 2022 1,911 15,058.4040 28,776,610 24 November 2022 2,601 15,259.7347 39,690,570 25 November 2022 2,733 15,370.8965 42,008,660 Total 21-25 November Friday 10,229 155,019,585 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,200 15,154.9139 124,270,294 Bought from the Foundation* 2,584 15,154.8558 39,160,147 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 49,185 742,918,548 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 883,161 16,406,876,565

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 167,391 A shares and 754,884 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.93% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

