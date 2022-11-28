Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 21, 2022 to Friday November 25, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)193,952 3,437,793,594
21 November 202224214,592.89263,531,480
22 November 202245014,501.62226,525,730
23 November 202259414,655.35358,705,280
24 November 202264314,854.29249,551,310
25 November 202262914,954.49929,406,380
Total 21-25 November Friday2,558 37,720,180
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,71314,745.963240,005,798
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)12,335 180,764,689
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)199,223 3,515,519,572
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)862,148 16,088,426,538
21 November 202299214,962.061514,842,365
22 November 20221,99214,910.331329,701,380
23 November 20221,91115,058.404028,776,610
24 November 20222,60115,259.734739,690,570
25 November 20222,73315,370.896542,008,660
Total 21-25 November Friday10,229 155,019,585
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*8,20015,154.9139124,270,294
Bought from the Foundation*2,58415,154.855839,160,147
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)49,185 742,918,548
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)883,161 16,406,876,565

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 167,391 A shares and 754,884 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.93% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 November 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47