Casino777.nl introduces provider Greentube to players

English Dutch

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.nl – a leading Dutch online casino – has recently enhanced its games library by adding Greentube’s finest titles to the collection.



Casino777.nl is the latest brand of popular online gambling hub Casino777 . Known for its excellent range of games, friendly customer service and innovative approach to developing casino products, the addition of Greentube marks yet another progressive step to make it one of Europe’s most popular gambling sites.

Casino777.nl is always on the lookout for the latest game providers to include in their library to ensure its players can enjoy the most up-to-date gaming experience with titles that can be enjoyed by players of all backgrounds.

The recent addition of Greentube means a handpicked selection of the supplier’s fantastic games will be made instantly available to 777.nl players, with highlights including Book of Ra, Super Random Flashback and Grand Slam Casino.

Jean-Christophe Choffray, Head of Gaming at Casino777.nl, said: “We are dedicated to bringing our loyal customers the finest casino products on the market, which is why we only partner with the best suppliers in the industry.

“We’re thrilled to have Greentube on board and to see how our players react to their already impressive portfolio of games, playable on both mobile and desktop. We look forward to building our relationship with this excellent provider and to maintain our reputation as the Netherlands’ favourite online casino.”

Andy Duschek, Key Account and Sales Manager at Greentube, said: “Our portfolio has been very well-received in the Netherlands and we are thrilled to join forces with Casino777 to offer great entertainment to an even bigger audience in the region. The Dutch market offers great opportunity for us at Greentube and we look forward to building on this partnership and together propel further growth.”

For more information contact pr@casino777.nl

About Casino777.nl

Casino777.nl is the Dutch online casino operation of the Belgian land-based operator Casino de Spa, one of the first casinos in the world. Casino777.nl received a licence from the Dutch Kansspelautoriteit (Gambling Authority) in early 2022. Since it opened its doors to online players in the Netherlands, Casino777.nl has established a strong position in the country’s online gaming market by offering a wide variety of slot machines from top providers like Stakelogic and Pragmatic, iconic tables games, as well as a dedicated live casino experience operated by Evolution. Besides games, Casino777.nl offers its players a safe and secure gambling platform that benefits from an attractive range of tools and promotions. As it has done for over 10 years in markets like Belgium and Spain, 777 always balances its players’ entertainment experience on the one hand with responsible game play on the other in the regulated Dutch market.

For more information please visit: https://www.casino777.nl

About Greentube

Step inside the “Home of Games” with Greentube, delivering safe and secure casino entertainment to players around the world. As the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, Greentube offers a diversified portfolio of Video Slots, Table Games, AWP Reloaded Slots, Server-Based Gaming, Social Casino Gaming, Video Bingo and more. Greentube’s Omni-channel technology is at the forefront of gaming innovation and converges online, mobile and land-based gaming.

GREENTUBE MEDIA CONTACT: