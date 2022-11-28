Santa.com Celebrates Cyber Monday with Exclusive Product Drop

Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with Exclusive, Limited Edition Handcrafted St. Nick Ornament for Early Shoppers



First 250 Visitors Who Purchase $150 or More Receive Hand-Crafted 2022 Santa Ornament Valued at $59.99

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM), Curiosity Ink Media – its original story telling subsidiary that weeks ago threw open the doors to digital holiday venue, Santa.com – is celebrating Cyber Monday today by offering the first 250 shoppers who purchase $150 or more in the site’s e-commerce marketplace will receive a limited-edition, handcrafted glass Santa Claus ornament valued at $59.99 USD. The exclusive offer was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.

The delicately hand-painted glass ornament depicts a jolly St. Nick holding a bow-topped gift. The trim of his hat, coat and belt are dusted with fine, white glitter and the back of the ornament has a gold stamp identifying it as a Santa.com 2022 limited-edition product. Lovely on the Christmas tree or showcased alone, the Santa.com ornament comes in a beautifully decorated gift box. The 6.5” x 3” figurine was crafted by Joy To The World, a company dedicated to fine European handcrafted glass ornaments for over 20 years. The charming Santa collectible, valued at $59.99, will also be available for purchase in the Santa.com marketplace following the promotion.

“It’s the season for giving and we want to share our gratitude and appreciation for our customers by gifting them with something really special that they can enjoy for many holidays to come,” explained Marks. “We’re thrilled that people are discovering the ease and convenience of Santa.com to fulfill their holiday shopping and prepping needs and that so many kids are enjoying virtual visits with Santa through ASK SANTA.”

Santa.com is a dynamic, holiday venue overflowing with e-commerce and fun content for every member of the family. The one-stop holiday hub includes specially themed editorial, curated gift lists, decorating tips, interactive games, and merry content, all of which is designed to ease the stress often associated with holiday preparations. The site recently debuted an ASK SANTA feature, an AI-driven virtual experience that allows kids to engage with Santa Claus, anytime, 24/7, on mobile or desktop devices. Powered by industry-leading artificial intelligence technology from StoryFile, ASK SANTA, offers parents a safe, convenient alternative to mall visits and long lines.

Santa.com joins Grom’s growing stable of family-friendly holiday-themed IP following its 2021 acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media, which also includes the afore mentioned original, animated feature-length film, which is inspired by such iconic holiday classics like “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Elf.” Additionally, the company has published books including Santa.com by Russell Hicks and Santa’s Secret Society by international best-selling children’s author Amber Stewart.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/ .

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f3675ac-7e45-403a-9934-4a92a32542b0