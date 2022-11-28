Infinera to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Monday, December 5, 2022
Presentation: 8:35am EST/5:35am PST
Speakers: Nancy Erba, CFO; Ron Johnson, General Manager, Optical Systems and Network Solutions Group, Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations
Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”
Contacts:
Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com
Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com
About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.
Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.