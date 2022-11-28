The Sustainable Green Team to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on November 30, 2022

Virtual Presentation on November 30, 2022 at 2:45 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Sustainable Green Team LTD (OTCMKTS: SGTM), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products nationwide, today announced that Anthony Raynor, CEO, will present a corporate overview at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 2:45 pm ET. Following his presentation, Mr. Raynor will briefly open the floor for questions.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live interactive event that gives the investment community an opportunity to interact with company executives in real time.

Pre-register here to attend the conference and receive any updates:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1575088&tp_key=b1fead5049&sti=sgtm

An archived webcast will be available at EmergingGrowth.com and at www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large and small scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Australia-based VRM Biologik Group to bring VRM’s world-leading soil moisture technology to the U.S. at scale. HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® are soil treatment products that rebuild soil hydration on a cellular level, improving the soil and the vegetation and agricultural products it supports.

The Company plans to make HumiSoil® and XLR8 Bio® available for home gardens and lawns throughout the U.S. to help relieve water use in cities as well as to help VRM Biologik Group in its mission to restore productivity in depleted topsoil in 25 percent of the world’s arable land. For more information, go to:

www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by SGTM and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SGTM’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for SGTM’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact: