ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-Nov-22
|24,577
|€563.8530
|€13,857,815.18
|22-Nov-22
|4,406
|€562.3627
|€2,477,770.06
|23-Nov-22
|-
|-
|-
|24-Nov-22
|23,477
|€580.5805
|€13,630,288.40
|25-Nov-22
|11,793
|€576.4327
|€6,797,870.83
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
