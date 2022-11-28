Westland Insurance launches digital platform Westland Express

SURREY, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced the launch of its digital platform, Westland Express Insurance Services Limited.

Westland Express brings together two of Canada’s leading digital insurance brokerages – ZipSure Insurance Brokers Ltd. and Nuera Insurance Inc., both acquired by Westland in 2021 – to offer an enhanced digital consumer experience in purchasing and managing insurance online.

Westland Express makes understanding insurance easy by providing quick, seamless quoting with transparent coverage and price options for tenant, home, condo, pet, and travel insurance. It’s available online anytime, giving clients peace of mind that they can buy insurance whenever it’s convenient for them.

“Over 65,000 tenants agree – we've made tenant insurance better, and we’re just getting started! We pioneered the digital tenant insurance experience with our instant Ziptenant insurance solution, designed to provide affordable pricing, no cancellation fees, simplicity, and no long-term commitments,” says James Malcolm, Vice President, Westland Express.

Westland Express is proud to partner with referring landlords, property managers, realtors, mortgage brokers, and other rental property management organizations across Canada.

The Westland Express team works closely with these partners to provide a convenient online platform for their tenants to purchase insurance, plus a self-serve portal allows them to log in and access real-time reports, anytime and from any device.

“This is a major milestone for us,” says Malcolm. “ZipSure and Nuera are synonymous with being successful leaders in the digital online insurance space and we’re excited to bring their capabilities together as Westland Express. We look forward to building upon our strong relationships with our partners by offering real-time notifications, seamless service, technology platform integration options, and exceptional products,” he adds.

About Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast.

Westland’s brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

