Selecta Biosciences Announces Appointment of Blaine Davis as Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases, unlock the potential of gene therapies and amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, announced the appointment of Blaine Davis as Chief Financial Officer, effective today, November 28, 2022.



“Blaine is a highly accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with proven financial and business development expertise,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Selecta. “We are preparing for a number of key potential milestones across our pipeline including our expected Phase 3 readout in chronic refractory gout, our expected Phase 1/2 trial initiation in methylmalonic acidemia, and our planned IL-2 candidate selection for the treatment of autoimmune disease with ImmTOR-IL. We are delighted to welcome Blaine to the team as we seek to take this potentially generational leap forward for our precision immune tolerance platform and deliver on our mission to restore natural immune tolerance in patients suffering from debilitating diseases. Blaine’s impressive track record makes him an ideal fit for Selecta at this critical inflection point.”

Mr. Davis added, “I am thrilled to join the Selecta team at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. I look forward to bringing my experience to Selecta and working closely with the entire team to reach our goal of delivering long-term value for shareholders and ultimately improving the lives of our patients.”

Mr. Davis brings more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, business development, corporate affairs and sales and marketing at life sciences companies, with a particular focus on rare diseases. Prior to joining Selecta, Mr. Davis served as Chief Financial Officer of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. where he built the finance function from the ground up across all financial verticals. Previously, he served as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Insmed Incorporated and held multiple executive leadership positions at Endo International plc, including Senior Vice President and General Manager, Specialty Pharmaceuticals; President of Endo Ventures; and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Prior to his tenure at Endo International plc, Mr. Davis held a number of roles in Business Development and Investor Relations at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Mr. Davis holds a B.A. in Biology and Psychology from Middlebury College.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Nasdaq Rule 5653(c)(4) Notice

In connection with the commencement of his employment, Mr. Davis was awarded an inducement grant, pursuant to the Company’s 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, of an option to purchase 1,250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the 12-month anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to Mr. Davis’s continued employment with the Company on each vesting date. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the award was approved by a majority of the Company’s independent directors and made as a material inducement to Mr. Davis’s entry into employment with the Company.

Selecta Forward-Looking Statements

