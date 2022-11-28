Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Volvo, Continental, BMW, Daimler, Qualcomm & More

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market By Level of Automation, By Mode Of Operation, By Application, By Propulsion Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market is expected to be valued at $791.2 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $2,904.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2026 to 2035.

The semi-autonomous and autonomous bus is a robotic vehicle designed to travel between destinations without or minimal human operator. These vehicles combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. Moreover, these vehicles use LiDAR and RADAR and several other sensors for its operations. The self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors. Artificial Intelligence (AI) software controls all the functionalities related to sensor working and RADAR sensor is used to detect obstacles. Such advance technologies help control these vehicles. Self-driving bus provides advantages such as reduction in accidents caused by driver negligence or error.



The global automotive industry has experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. The ever-growing demand for passenger safety and comfort is making the vehicle manufacturers focus incessantly on forming new design experiences by enabling efficient incorporation of new technologies and processes. The dramatic change from the usage of ADAS technology for driver convenience is anticipated to fortify the demand for semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market during the forecast timeframe.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market analysis from 2025 to 2035 to identify the prevailing semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Level of Automation

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

By Mode Of Operation

Semi Autonomous

Autonomous

By Application

Shuttle

Intracity

Intercity

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Hybrid

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Russia

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Poland

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Asean

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

AB VOLVO

Bosch

Continental

Denso

APTIV

NVIDIA

DAIMLER

2GETTHERE

LOCAL MOTORS

PROTERRA

EASYMILE

NAVYA

Qualcomm

Intel

Scania

NXP

BMW

Key Findings of the Study

By level of automation, the Level 4 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market

By application, the shuttle segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market

By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTOMATION



CHAPTER 5: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION



CHAPTER 6: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE



CHAPTER 8: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS & AUTONOMOUS BUS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Ab Volvo

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Aptiv

Nvidia

Daimler

2Getthere

Local Motors

Proterra

Easymile

Navya

Qualcomm

Intel

Scania

Nxp

BMW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h05ulu