Steel Pipe Market Trends and ForecastThe global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $75.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2027

Steel Pipe Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector. The global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $75.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Emerging Trends in the Steel Pipe Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipes by using dopeless technology and increasing use of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.



Steel Pipe Market by Segment

In this market, oil and gas is the largest application segment, whereas welded pipes are the largest product type segment. Growth in various segments of the steel pipe market is shown below.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global steel pipe market by product type, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and region, as follows:



Steel Pipe Market by End Use [Value ($Billion) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Potable Water

• Wastewater

• Power Generation

• Others



Steel Pipe Market by Product Type [Value ($Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Seamless Pipes

• Welded Pipes



Steel Pipe Market by Material [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Carbon Steel Pipes

• Stainless Steel Pipes

• Others



Steel Pipe Market by Diameter [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Small Diameter Pipes

• Large Diameter Pipes



Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• 0-300 psi

• >300-1000 psi

• >1000-3000 psi

• 3000 and Above psi



Steel Pipe Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Middle East

List of Steel Pipe Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies steel pipe companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the steel pipe companies profiled in this report include-

• Tenaris

• Vallourec

• TMK

• ArcelorMittal

• Nippon Steel

• Sumitomo Metals

• United States Steel Corporation

• Chelpipe

• Tata Steel

Steel Pipe Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that carbon steel pipes are expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their increasing demand driven by growth in the oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries. The analyst projects that by material, stainless steel pipes will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because stainless steel offers high tensile strength, pressure resistance, and corrosion resistance.

• Within the global steel pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

• North America will remain the largest region due to an increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.

Features of the Steel Pipe Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global steel pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global steel pipe market size by various segments, such as product, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global steel pipe breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, end uses, materials, diameters, pressure ratings, and regions for global steel pipe market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the steel pipe industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the steel pipe market size?

Answer: The global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $75 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for steel pipe market?

Answer: The steel pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the steel pipe market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for steel pipe?

Answer: Oil and Gas, Automotive, Potable Water, Wastewater, and Power Generation are the major end use industries for steel pipes.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in steel pipe market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe by using dopeless technology and increasing use of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.

Q7.

Which will be the largest steel pipe application or end use industry segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

Q8: In steel pipe market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region, and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global steel pipe market by end use (oil and gas, automotive, potable water, wastewater, power generation, and others), product (seamless pipe and welded pipe), material (carbon steel, stainless steel, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (0-300 psi, >300-1000 psi, >1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global steel pipe market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global steel pipe market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global steel pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global steel pipe market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global steel pipe market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global steel pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global steel pipe market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global steel pipe market?



