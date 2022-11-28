Global Kefir Products Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kefir Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899799/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $430 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Kefir Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$430 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$427.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -
Best of Farms LLC.
Bio-tiful Dairy Ltd.
Danone S.A
Groupe Danone
Liberte inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Nourish Kefir
OSM Krasnystaw
Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Inc.
Swirls Frozen Kefir Corporation
