Wood and Laminate Flooring Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global wood and laminate flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction market. The global wood and laminate flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $41.4 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2027. The major drivers of growth for this market are increases in new construction and renovation activities.



Emerging Trends in the Wood and Laminate Flooring Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring, increasing acceptance of wider planks, and introduction of digital printing in wood and laminate flooring.



Wood and Laminate Flooring Market by Segments



In this market, residential is the largest application market, whereas wood is largest market by product. Growth in various segments of the wood and laminate flooring market are given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the wood and laminate flooring market by product, application, and region as follows:



Wood and Laminate Flooring Market By Product [Volume (million square meters) and $ million from 2016 to 2027]:

• Wood

o Solid

o Engineered

• Laminate



Wood and Laminate Flooring Market By Application [$ million from 2016 to 2027]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Education

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Office

• Other



Wood and Laminate Flooring Market By Region [Volume (million square meters) and $ million from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

List of Wood and Laminate Flooring Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wood and laminate flooring companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the wood and laminate flooring companies profiled in this report includes.

• Mohawk Industries

• Shaw Industries

• Beaulieu International Group

• Armstrong World Industries

• Tarkett

Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the residential segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

• Within this market, laminate is expected to remain the largest segment. The major factors that will spur growth for this segment during the forecast period are the availability of variety of textures and designs at low prices as compared to wood flooring, and technological advancements like digital printing.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest market because most of the European region has a a cold climate and wood and laminate flooring helps to maintain warmth in the room. Thus, people mostly prefer wood and laminate flooring in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of increasing construction activities in the region.

Features of the Wood and Laminate Flooring Market

• Market Size Estimates: Wood and laminate flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Wood and laminate flooring market size by various product and application.

• Regional Analysis: Wood and laminate flooring market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, application, size, and regions for wood and laminate flooring market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the wood and laminate flooring.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the wood and laminate flooring market size?

Answer:The global wood and laminate flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $41.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for wood and laminate flooring market?

Answer:The wood and laminate flooring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4..4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the wood and laminate flooring market?

Answer: The major drivers of growth for this market are increases in new construction and renovation activities.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for wood and laminate flooring?

Answer:Residential and Commercial are the major end use for wood and laminate flooring

Q5. What are the emerging trends in wood and laminate flooring market?

Answer:Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the introduction of aqua+ technology in laminate flooring, increasing acceptance of wider planks, and introduction of digital printing in wood and laminate flooring.

Q6. Who are the key wood and laminate flooring companies?



Answer:Some of the key wood and laminate flooring companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which wood and laminate flooring product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the residential segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Q8: In wood and laminate flooring market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:APAC will remain the largest region and is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the wood and laminate flooring market by application (residential, commercial), product (wood, laminate), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the wood and laminate flooring market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the wood and laminate flooring market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this wood and laminate flooring market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the wood and laminate flooring market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the wood and laminate flooring market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the wood and laminate flooring market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the wood and laminate flooring market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the wood and laminate flooring market?



For any questions related to wood and laminate flooring market or related to wood and laminate flooring companies, wood and laminate flooring market share, wood and laminate flooring analysis, wood and laminate flooring market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

