Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive advanced shifter system market generated $10.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Automotive Advanced Shifter System Industry Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $18.1 Billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments Covered Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, and Region Drivers Rise in adoption of lightweight systems for fuel efficiency. Increase in demand for driver & passenger safety, comfort, & luxury. Surge in demand for automatic transmission. Opportunities Increased demand for shift-by-wire technology. Increase in vehicle production in developing countries. Restraints High cost and cybersecurity threat for advanced gear shifters. Safety and reliability requirement of X -by-wire systems.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The implementation of stringent lockdowns and ban on import-export of essential raw material items during the COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced availability of important raw materials for vehicle components, which negatively impacted the market for automotive advanced shifter system market.

The disruption in supply chain brought in by the pandemic had a negative impact on the automobile industry's competitiveness, economic growth, and job losses. The production of critical raw materials like steel, which are used to make automotive shifter systems hampered the supply of automotive shifter systems globally. Moreover, financial and liquidity problems compelled firms to cut down expenditure on R&D activities.

However, with COVID-19 cases declining globally and the measures and restrictions being eased, the production of vehicles surged as automotive manufacturers focused on the development of new products and announced strategic expansion and collaboration across the industry. Thus, the market recovered gradually.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global automotive advanced shifter system market based on technology, component, vehicle type, propulsion, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on technology, the automatic shifter segment held the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global automotive advanced shifter system market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the shift-by-wire (SBW) segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment was the largest in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the can module, solenoid actuator, and others segments.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fourths of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion, the ICE segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing more than 90% of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the electric and hybrid segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global automotive advanced shifter system market share and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global Automotive advanced shifter system market analyzed in the research include Atsumitec Co., Ltd., Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Eissmann Group Automotive, Ficosa International S.A., Fuji Kiko Co., Ltd., GHSP, Inc., Kongsberg Automotive, Küster Holding GmbH, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, M&T Allied Technologies, Orscheln Products, Sila Group (Silatech Srl), Stoneridge Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report analyzes these key players of the global automotive advanced shifter system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

