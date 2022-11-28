Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends and ForecastThe global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $107.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362740/?utm_source=GNW



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global pharmaceutical packaging market looks good with opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing and contract packaging. The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $107.7 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing pharmaceutical sales and increasing technological advancements in pharmaceutical packing solutions.



Emerging Trends in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include rising demand for eco-friendly packaging, increasing use of nano-enabled packaging, and increasing adoption of blow-fill-seal technology.



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Segment

In this market, pharmaceutical manufacturers are the largest end user market, whereas plastics is the largest material segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global pharmaceutical packaging market by product, material, end user, and region, as follows:



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Bottles

• Caps & Closures

• Parenteral Containers

• Blister Packs

• Pre-Fillable Syringes

• Pre-Fillable Inhalers

• Pouches

• Others



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Plastics

• Paper and Paperboard

• Glass

• Aluminum Foil

• Others



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by End User [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Packaging



Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Africa

o Latin America

List of Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, pharmaceutical packaging companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pharmaceutical packaging companies profiled in this report include-

• Amcor Ltd.

• Gerresheimer AG

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Aptar

Group, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that plastic packaging is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because plastic is lightweight and easy to handle and plastic packaging is made of low-density polyethylene which increasingly using to store non-sterile pharmaceutical liquids.

• Within global pharmaceutical packaging market, the largest segment by product type is projected to be bottles due to the fact that bottles find increased application in solid and liquid oral medications; bottles also provide convenience, safety, and security for the medication. These are the major driving factors for growth in this segment over the forecast period.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region because it is a large pharmaceutical manufacturing base and the increasing technological advancements in pharmaceutical packaging.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing set up of pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing plants, tackling counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and its large population base.

Features of Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global pharmaceutical packaging market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global pharmaceutical packaging market size by various segments, such as material, product, and end user, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global pharmaceutical packaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material, application, end use, and regions for global pharmaceutical packaging market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global pharmaceutical packaging market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pharmaceutical packaging market size?

Answer: The global medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $107.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pharmaceutical packaging market?

Answer: The medical device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing pharmaceutical sales and increasing technological advancements in pharmaceutical packing solutions.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for pharmaceutical packaging?

Answer: Pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract packaging are the major end user segments for pharmaceutical packaging.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in pharmaceutical packaging market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include rising demand for eco-friendly packaging, increasing use of nano-enabled packaging, and increasing adoption of blow-fill-seal technology.

Q6. Who are the key pharmaceutical packaging companies?



Answer: Some of the key pharmaceutical packaging companies are as follows:

• Amcor Ltd.

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Aptar

Group, Inc.

• Becton Dickinson

• Gerresheimer AG

Q7.

Which will be the largest pharmaceutical packaging product segment in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the largest segment by product type is bottles because they find increased application in solid and liquid oral medications; bottles also provide convenience, safety, and security for the medication.

Q8: In the pharmaceutical packaging market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region, and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global pharmaceutical packaging market by product (bottles, caps and closures, parenteral containers, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches and others), material (plastic, glass, paper and paperboard, aluminum foil, and others), end user (pharmaceutical manufacture and contract packaging), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global pharmaceutical packaging market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global pharmaceutical packaging market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global pharmaceutical packaging market t and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global pharmaceutical packaging market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global pharmaceutical packaging market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global pharmaceutical packaging market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global pharmaceutical packaging market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global pharmaceutical packaging market?



For any questions related to pharmaceutical packaging market or related to pharmaceutical packaging market share, pharmaceutical packaging market analysis, and pharmaceutical packaging market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

