New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362739/?utm_source=GNW



Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market looks good with opportunities in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $31.6 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers are growing elderly population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology and research.



Emerging Trends in the Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include rising adoption of TAVR procedure, increasing use of bioresorbable stents, and rising adoption of drug eluting balloons.



Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Segment

In this market, interventional cardiology is the largest type market, whereas angioplasty stents is the largest device segment.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market by type, device, end user, and region, as follows:



Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Interventional Cardiology Devices

• Peripheral Vascular Devices



Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Device [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Angioplasty Balloons

• Angioplasty Stents

• Angioplasty Catheters

• EVAR Stent Graft

• IVC Filter

• Embolic Protection Devices

• Guidewires

• Arteriotomy Closure Devices

• Intravascular Ultrasound System

• Synthetic Surgical Graft



Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by End User [Value ($ Million) from 2021 and 2027]:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device companies profiled in this report include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronics Public Limited Company

• C. R. Bard, Inc.

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Cardinal Health Inc.

Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that interventional cardiology is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of new technology innovations and aging population.

• Within global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market, the largest segment by end user is projected to be hospitals due to the growing public-private partnerships to improve access to healthcare services along with rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure and improving access to healthcare services. These are the major driving factors for growth in this segment over the forecast period.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region because it is a large pharmaceutical manufacturing base and it is witnessing increasing technological advancements in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the presence of a large pool of respiratory patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income, growing middle-class population, and growing prevalence of tobacco smoking in this region.

Features of Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size by various segments, such as device, end user, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different device, end use, and regions for global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size?

Answer: The global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to reach an estimated $$31.6 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?

Answer: The interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?

Answer: The major drivers of this market are growing elderly population, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology and research.

Q4. What are the major end use or end use industries for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices?

Answer: Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are the major end users of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include rising adoption of TAVR procedure, increasing use of bioresorbable stents, and rising adoption of drug eluting balloons.

Q6. Who are the key interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device companies?



Answer: Some of the key interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device companies are as follows:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronics Public Limited Company

• C. R. Bard, Inc.

• Cook Medical Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Cardinal Health Inc.

Q7.

Which interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device type segment will be the largest in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that interventional cardiology is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of new technology innovations and aging population.

Q8: In the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market by type (interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices), device (angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, EVAR stent graft, IVC filter, embolic protection devices, guidewires, arteriotomy closure devices, intravascular ultrasound system, and synthetic surgical graft), end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market t and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market?



For any questions related to interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market or related to interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market share, interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market analysis, and interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular device market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________