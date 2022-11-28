Human Microbiome Market Trends and ForecastThe global human microbiome market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Microbiome Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362738/?utm_source=GNW



Human Microbiome Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the human microbiome market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare industry. The global human microbiome market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing.



Emerging Trends in the Human Microbiome Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of bacterial microbiome for cancer treatment and introduction of next-generation probiotic microbiota-derived molecules for treatment of obesity.



Human Microbiome Market by Segment

In this market, therapeutics is the largest application market, whereas probiotics is the largest market by product type.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global human microbiome market by product, disease type, research technology, application, and region as follows:



Human Microbiome By Product [Value ($M) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Food

• Medical Food

• Drugs



Human Microbiome By Disease Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Infectious

• Metabolic/ Endocrine

• Cancer

• Blood

• Neurological



Human Microbiome By Research Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Proteomics

• Metabolomics

• Genomics



Human Microbiome By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics



Human MicrobiomeBy Region [Value ($ Million from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Human Microbiome Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies human microbiome companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the human microbiome companies profiled in this report include.

• Enterome

• Seres Therapeutics

• 4D Pharma

• DuPont

• Vedanta Biosciences

• Osel

• Merck & Co.

• Second Genome

• Metabiomics Corporation

Human Microbiome Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that probiotics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing health concerns; growing awareness of the relationship between nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing penetration of the probiotic market in dairy and other foods.

• Infectious disease will remain the largest disease type over the forecast period due to increasing cognizance of the negative effects of antibiotic use on the natural flora (such as disruptions), which has highlighted the need for specific bacterial-targeted therapies for infectious diseases.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, rising awareness of preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due rising chronic diseases caused by changes in lifestyle and growing interest in human microbiome treatment approaches.

Features of the Human Microbiome Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global human microbiome market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global human microbiome market size by product, disease type, research technology, application, and region in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global human microbiome market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product, disease type, research technology, application, and region for the global human microbiome market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global human microbiome market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the human microbiome market size?

Answer:The global human microbiome market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for human microbiome market?

Answer:The human microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~17% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the human microbiome market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for human microbiome?

Answer:Therapeutics and Diagnostics are the major applications for human microbiome

Q5. What are the emerging trends in human microbiome market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of bacterial microbiome for cancer treatment and introduction of next-generation probiotic microbiota-derived molecules for treatment of obesity.

Q6. Who are the key human microbiome companies?



Answer:Some of the key human microbiome companies are as follows:

• Enterome

• Seres Therapeutics

• 4D Pharma

• DuPont

• Vedanta Biosciences

• Osel

• Merck & Co.

• Second Genome

• Metabiomics Corporation

Q7.

Which human microbiome product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that probiotics will remain the largest product segment over the forecast period due to increasing health concerns; growing awareness of the relationship between nutrition, diet, and health; and increasing penetration of the probiotic market in dairy and other foods.

Q8: In human microbiome market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global human microbiome market by product (prebiotics, probiotics, food, medical food, and drugs), disease type (infectious, metabolic/endocrine, cancer, blood, and neurological), research technology (proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics), application (therapeutics and diagnostics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global human microbiome market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global human microbiome market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this human microbiome market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the human microbiome market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the human microbiome market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the human microbiome market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the human microbiome market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global human microbiome market?



For any questions related to human microbiome market or related to human microbiome market share, human microbiome market analysis, and human microbiome market size, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362738/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________