Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899649/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$805.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Operating Room Fixtures segment is readjusted to a revised 12.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $258.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR



The Hybrid Operating Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$258.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$343.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Surgical Instruments Segment to Record 11.5% CAGR



In the global Surgical Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$130.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$278.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Alvo Spolka Z Ograniczona Odpowiedzialnoscia Sp. K. (Alvo Medical)

Eschmann Equipment

General Electric Company

Getinge AB (Getinge Group)

IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MIZUHO Corporation

NUVO, Inc.

Siemens AG

Skytron LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899649/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Hybrid Operating Rooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Operating Room Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Operating Room Fixtures

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Surgical Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Audiovisual Display

Systems & Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurosurgical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Neurosurgical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thoracic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Thoracic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Orthopedic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical,

Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical Centers and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative Diagnostic

Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments,

Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other Components -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical,

Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical Centers and

Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating Rooms by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical

Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating

Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display

Systems & Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic

and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Hybrid Operating Rooms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical

Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating

Rooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating

Rooms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating

Rooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by Component - Intraoperative

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical

Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems & Tools and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating

Rooms by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Operating Room

Fixtures, Surgical Instruments, Audiovisual Display Systems &

Tools and Other Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by Application - Cardiovascular,

Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Operating

Rooms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cardiovascular, Neurosurgical, Thoracic, Orthopedic and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hybrid Operating Rooms by End-Use - Hospitals & Surgical

Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid

Operating Rooms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospitals & Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899649/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________