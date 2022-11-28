Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Global Market Report 2022: Steady Economic Growth Bodes Well for Sector

The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to grow from $430.06 billion in 2021 to $469.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The market is expected to grow to $641.3 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The major types of sporting goods, hobbies, musical instruments, and book stores are sporting goods stores, hobby, toy, and game stores, musical instrument and supplies stores, and other stores. Stores that sell mostly sporting goods, athletic clothes, equipment, and other things with a sports theme are known as sporting goods stores. The forms of ownership are the retail chain and the independent retailer.

Western Europe was the largest region in the sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. According to International Monetary Fund, the global GDP growth was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Many sporting goods manufacturers are investing in achieving customization and personalization. With an increasing number of online users, changing demographics, and increased per-capita income, demand for unique and custom-made products have gained demand. Global sporting goods manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, ASICS, Sketchers, Fila, etc., are investing more into this. Race Sporting Goods has launched customized sporting clothes to cater to the demands of customers.

