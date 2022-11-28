Maine Beer Company Installs Chart Industries’ Earthly Labs CO2 Capture Technology

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maine Beer Company is among the first craft breweries in Maine to implement Chart Industries’ (NYSE: GTLS) Earthly Labs’ carbon capture technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Earthly Labs CiCi® technology allows Maine Beer Company to capture waste carbon dioxide (CO2) produced during fermentation, purify it and reuse it to carbonate the beer, purge tanks and package beer. This is one of the latest initiatives by Maine Beer Company to enhance efficiency and as their mission highlights, “Do what’s right.”



“One of Maine Beer Company’s core values is to ‘Take care of the Earth and encourage others to do the same.’” says CEO Steve Mills. “CO2 capture is one way we can do this, reducing the invisible CO2 byproduct and reusing it onsite. This investment will reduce greenhouse emissions created by CO2 deliveries, but most importantly, it reduces our carbon footprint.”

The recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Climate bill highlights the role carbon capture must play to mitigate climate change. Carbon capture has long been reserved for large-scale brewers, but Earthly Labs has the small-scale technology to make it affordable and achievable for all size businesses. This plug-and-play unit, called CiCi®, will enable Maine Beer Company to capture more than 1,500 trees worth of waste CO2 from the brewing process each year.

“Chart is a leader in carbon capture solutions with a portfolio to address small to large scale emission sources,” said Chart President & CEO Jill Evanko. “Carbon capture is an important investment area for many business leaders on their decarbonization journey, and Chart wants to be the trusted partner delivering innovative solutions that tap our portfolio.”

“We are proud to provide our technology to Maine Beer Company, a customer –with a showcase of great beer powered by people committed to taking care of the Earth,” says Earthly Labs CEO Amy George. “CO2 supply chains around the world continue to be challenged due to a turndown of existing production, and a transition to cleaner fuels. CO2 recovery solutions are and will continue to be essential to reducing risk and building a more sustainable brewery.”

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.Chartindustries.com.

About Earthly Labs

A Chart Industries company, Earthly Labs’ carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes patent-pending small footprint capture hardware “CiCi®” process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. To learn more about Earthly Labs, visit www.chartindustries.com/Businesses-Brands/Earthly-Labs.

About Maine Beer Company

Maine Beer Company is built around the simple concept: “Do what’s right.” This motto is at the forefront of every decision they make from how they treat their employees, to the beer they brew, to taking care of the world around us. Their Freeport, Maine-based brewery was founded in 2009 by brothers David and Daniel Kleban. They were determined to create a company centered around social responsibility and doing what was right. Maine Beer Company is known primarily for their IPAs and pale ales, but also for their commitment to environmental causes through their membership in 1% for the Planet.

Contacts:

Amy George

President, Earthly Labs

512-680-0142

amy.george@chartindustries.com

Greg Shewfelt

Vice President, Finance, Chart Industries, Inc.

678-865-9141

Greg.shewfelt@chartindustries.com