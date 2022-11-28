Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market to Reach $759.2 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PET-CT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.6% CAGR and reach US$697.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PET-MR segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.4% CAGR
The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 0.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 1% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Advanced Accelerator Applications SA
Best ABT Molecular Imaging, Inc.
Curasight A/S
Digiray Corporation
DuchemBio, Co., Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Ltd.
Neusoft Corporation
PETsys Electronics SA
Philips Healthcare
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography
(PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PET-CT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for PET-CT by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PET-CT by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
PET-MR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for PET-MR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PET-MR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography
(PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography
(PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,
PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography
(PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,
Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography
(PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type -
PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron
Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application -
Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron
Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type -
PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Positron
Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application -
Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Positron
Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type -
PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Positron
Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application -
Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Positron Emission
Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,
Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Positron
Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market to Reach $759.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) estimated at US$725. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$759.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW