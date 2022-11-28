Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market to Reach $759.2 Million by 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PET-CT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.6% CAGR and reach US$697.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PET-MR segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $211.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.4% CAGR



The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$211.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 0.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 1% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$16.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA

Best ABT Molecular Imaging, Inc.

Curasight A/S

Digiray Corporation

DuchemBio, Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Neusoft Corporation

PETsys Electronics SA

Philips Healthcare





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

PET-CT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for PET-CT by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PET-CT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

PET-MR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PET-MR by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PET-MR by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Oncology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT,

PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology,

Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Positron Emission Tomography

(PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type -

PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application -

Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type -

PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application -

Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type -

PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Product Type - PET-CT, PET-MR and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for PET-CT, PET-MR and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) by Application -

Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Positron Emission

Tomography (PET) by Application - Oncology, Cardiology,

Neurology and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Positron

Emission Tomography (PET) by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896295/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________