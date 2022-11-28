Medical Device Market Trends and ForecastThe global medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $466.5 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362737/?utm_source=GNW



Medical Device Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the medical device market looks good with opportunities in hospital and homecare sector. The global medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $466.5 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, technological development, growing aging population, and chronic diseases.



Emerging Trends in the Medical Device Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of AI-Optimized medical devices, increasing acceptance of wearable medical devices, growing use of miniaturized medical devices, and growing adoption 3D-Printing in medical devices.



Medical Device Market by Segment

In this market, cardiovascular device is the largest application market, whereas surgical is largest market by function type.



The study includes trends and forecast for the medical device market by application, function, end use, and region as follows:



Medical Device Market By Application [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Surgical and Infection Control Devices

• General Medical Devices

• Cardiovascular Devices

• Orthopedic Devices

• Home Healthcare Devices

• Other Devices



Medical Device Market By Function [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Diagnostic and Monitoring

• Therapeutic

• Surgical

• Other Devices



Medical Device Market By End Use [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Homecare Medical Devices

• Hospital and Ambulatory Care Medical Devices



Medical Device Market By Region [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Medical Device Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies medical device companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical device companies profiled in this report includes.

• Medtronic

• Johnson & Johnson

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens

• Cardinal Health

Medical Device Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that cardiovascular device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing global geriatric population, inactive lifestyle, and poor eating habits.

• Within the global medical device market, diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, and surgical are the major function segments. Surgical device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing number of surgical procedures, growing aging population, and increase in incidence of several chronic diseases.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period mainly due to a large target patient pool coupled with a high adoption rates for advanced treatments in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing health awareness, increasing per capita income, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Features of the Medical Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical device market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical device market size by various segments, such as application, function, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Medical device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, function, end use, and regions for medical device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the medical device.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the medical device market size?

Answer: The global medical device market is expected to reach an estimated $466.5 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for medical device market?

Answer: The medical device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the medical device market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare expenditure, growing aging population, and chronic diseases.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for medical device?

Answer: Homecare, Hospital and Ambulatory Care are the major end use for medical devices.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in medical device market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of AI-Optimized medical device, increasing acceptance of wearable medical devices, growing use of miniaturized medical devices, and growing adoption 3D-printing in medical devices.

Q6. Who are the key medical device companies?



Answer: Some of the key medical device companies are as follows:

• Medtronic

• Johnson & Johnson

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens

• Cardinal Health

Q7.

Which medical device product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that cardiovascular devices will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period due to increasing global geriatric population, inactive lifestyle, and poor eating habits.

Q8: In medical device market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the medical device market by application (surgical and infection control devices, general medical devices, cardiovascular devices, orthopedic devices, home healthcare devices, and other devices), by function (diagnostic and monitoring, therapeutic, surgical and other devices), by end use (homecare medical device and hospital and ambulatory care medical device), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the medical device market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the medical device market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this medical device market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the medical device market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the medical device market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the medical device market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the medical device market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the medical device market?



For any questions related to medical device market or related to medical device market share, medical device market analysis, medical device market size, top medical device companies, and medical device sales, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

