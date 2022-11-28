Vehicle Camera Market Projected To Grow at 10.4% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vehicle Camera Market Information Report by Vehicle Type, Application, Camera Type, End Use, Technology, and Region - Forecast To 2030”, the vehicle camera market is anticipated to thrive considerably during the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 10.4%. The report further anticipates the market to attain a valuation of around USD 6800 million by the end of 2030.

Vehicle Camera Market Overview:

A vehicle camera is a digitized device used to record real-time videos and capture images both outside and inside the vehicle. The cameras are attached to the dashboard or windshield of the vehicle and are related to the features such as G-sensors, loop recording, and GPS, among others. The camera utilizes memory cars to record the video footage. The camera constantly records by mechanically stopping and starting as you turn the car on and off. The vehicle camera is also known as a dashcam. The camera guarantees security and safety and is featured with the ability for parking protection, GPS tracking, and photographs. These cameras are highly utilized globally by regular drivers, police officers, taxi & bus drivers, driving instructors, and many others. It is a valuable tool for several applications, including personal audio or video projects, taxi surveillance, tourist scenic video, law enforcement, nautical recording, racing car driver training, accident reconstruction, aerial flight instructors, student & advanced driver training, and fleet risk management. The global vehicle camera market has recently demonstrated a massive expansion. The primary parameter supporting the market's growth is the technological advancements in cameras.

Vehicle Camera Market Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global vehicle camera market includes players such as:

robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany)

GoPro Inc. (U.S.)

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

Falcon Electronics LLC (Balkans)

Autoliv Inc (Sweden)

DCS Systems Ltd. (U.K.)

Valeo (France)

Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan)

Continental AG (Germany)

S.Will Industrial Ltd. (China)

Qrontech Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Furthermore, reducing these cameras will likely boost the market's growth over the review timeframe. Moreover, the launch of several road safety regulations by the government of different nations and the advantages that can be availed in claiming insurance from the insurance companies. The vehicle cameras offer real-time recording guaranteeing sufficient evidence to be generated in times of theft, accident, and others. On the other hand, the imposing of government regulations across various European nations related to public video recording.

Vehicle Camera Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

Furthermore, reducing these cameras will likely boost the market's growth over the review timeframe. Moreover, the launch of several road safety regulations by the government of different nations and the advantages that can be availed in claiming insurance from the insurance companies. The vehicle cameras offer real-time recording guaranteeing sufficient evidence to be generated in times of theft, accident, and others.

Vehicle Camera Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details CAGR during 2022-2030 10.4% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Real time recording Key Market Drivers Loop recording

G-sensors

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the imposing of government regulations across various European nations related to public video recording.

COVID-19 Impact

The global vehicle camera market witnessed several major pitfalls during the pandemic, given the drop in automobile sales across the majority of the world. On the other hand, with the growing demand for electric vehicles and technological advancements in automobiles, the global vehicle camera market is anticipated to show massive development over the coming years.

Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to secure the top position across the global vehicle camera market over the coming years. the primary parameter supporting the growth of the regional market is the increasing implementation of ADAS features in the mid and economy segment passenger cars.

Based on the end-use application, the private vehicles segment is predicted to secure the top spot across the global vehicle camera market over the assessment era. Vehicle cameras are utilized in sports vehicles for broadcasting events, tracking records, and monitoring athletes & car racers. Others consist of functions such as sports vehicles, healthcare, and fire rescue.

Based on the price, the mid-range (US$ 100 to US$ 200) segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global vehicle camera market over the review era. Government initiatives associated with vehicle safety features in economically advanced nations are anticipated to flourish the demand growth.

Based on technology, an infrared camera segment is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global vehicle camera market during the evaluation period. The technology generates an image with infrared radiation, like a standard camera forming an image using visible light. Rather than the 400–700 nanometre range of the visible light camera, infrared cameras are receptive to wavelengths from about 1,000 nm (1 μm) to about 14,000 nm (14 μm). The digital camera refers to an onboard camera constantly recording the view through a vehicle's front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows.

Regional Analysis

The global vehicle camera market is analyzed across five critical geographies: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the research reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to secure the top position across the global vehicle camera market over the review era. The presence of nations such as the U.S. and Canada is considered the main parameter is boosting the growth of the regional market. In these developed nations, several insurance companies have begun offering schemes, such as an in-car camera incentive program. The safety regulations launched by the government across the region have urged customers to install these cameras in their vehicles.

The Asia-Pacific regional vehicle camera market is anticipated to grow substantially during the assessment timeframe. The growth of the regional market is credited to the factors such as the increasing awareness of the benefits of the installation of vehicle cameras and an increasing number of accidents in the region.

