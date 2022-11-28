AAC Clyde Space to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAC Clyde Space (OTCQX:ACCMF), headquartered in Uppsala Sweden, focused on data from space, today announced that Mr. Luis Gomes, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.



DATE: December 1st, 2022

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ



Available for 1x1 meetings: December 5th and 6th from 9 am – 2 pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

AAC Clyde Space won a contract to continue to operate the SeaHawk satellite for one more year, a contract that may be extended up to two years further provided that the spacecraft continues to deliver data. The one-year contract has a value of USD 175k (approx. SEK 1.9 M)

AAC Space Africa, part of the AAC Clyde Space group, brought in the manufacture and distribution of the Pulsar range of satellite communication systems after licensing the technology

AAC Clyde Space and its partners, agreed to progress into the final phase of the xSPANCION project, the demonstration phase. This will begin with a phase 3A, focused on scaling constellation production capacity and delivering data services to users. The value of this phase is EUR 3.3 M (approx. SEK 35.8 M), of which the UK Space Agency, through the ESA's Pioneer Partnership Projects, will contribute EUR 1.6 M (approx. SEK 17.9 M)

AAC Clyde Space won a GBP 0.875 M (approx. SEK 10.9 M) order for a Sirius computer from Astroscale Ltd., for inclusion in their End-of-Life space debris removal service, ELSA-M. The order follows a GBP 0.94 M (approx. SEK 11.6 M) order for a Starbuck power system from Astroscale announced on September 22, 2022

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space specialises in small satellite technologies and services that enable businesses, governments and educational organisations to access high-quality, timely data from space. Its growing capabilities bring together three divisions:

Space Data as a Service – delivering data from space directly to customers

– delivering data from space directly to customers Space missions – turnkey solutions that empower customers to streamline their space missions

– turnkey solutions that empower customers to streamline their space missions Space products and components – a full range of off-the-shelf and tailor-made subsystems, components and sensors



AAC Clyde Space aims to become a world leader in commercial small satellites and services from space, applying advances in its technology to tackle global challenges and improve our life on Earth.

The Group’s main operations are located in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa and the USA, with partner networks in Japan and South Korea.

AAC Clyde Space’s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. The share is also traded on the US OTCQX- market under the symbol ACCMF.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

AAC Clyde Space

Name Mats Thideman

Title CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 70 556 09 73

Email mats.thideman@aac-clydespace.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



