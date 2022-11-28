Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 1st

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 1st. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3OutEvd

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are proud to highlight a diverse roster of companies that demonstrate the value of the small cap equity market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. 

December 1st

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:00 AMAquafil S.P.A.OTCQX: ECNLF | Euronext Star Milan: ECNL
9:30 AM AAC Clyde SpaceOTCQX: ACCMF | NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: AAC
10:00 AMActive Energy Group PlcOTCQB: ATGVF | AIM: AEG
10:30 AM Gamelancer Media Corp.OTCQB: GAMGF | CSE: GMNG
11:00 AMSaturn Oil + Gas Inc.OTCQX: OILSF | TSXV: SOIL
11:30 AMGood Natured Products Inc.OTCQX: GDNPF | TSXV: GDNP
12:00 PMNovonix Ltd.OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
12:30 PMAlkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.OTCQB: ALKFF | NEO: PWWR
1:00 PMBigg Digital Assets Inc.OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
1:30 PMSolar Alliance Energy Inc.OTCQB: SAENF | TSXV: SOLR
2:00 PMAlvopetro Energy Ltd.OTCQX: ALVOF | TSXV: ALV
2:30 PM Black Swan Graphene Inc.OTCQB: BSWGF | TSXV: SWAN
3:00 PMVERSES Technologies Inc.OTCQX: VRSSF | NEO: VERS
3:30 PM ARway CorporationPink: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com