Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sevoflurane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$906.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desflurane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $349 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Inhalation Anesthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$349 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$273.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Nitrous Oxide Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Nitrous Oxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

058 LatchGas

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Accutron

Baxter International, Inc.

Chester County Family Dentistry

Discover Dental

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Fox Family Dentistry

Fresenius Kabi AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Inhalation Anesthetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

