Surgical Table Market Trends and ForecastThe global surgical table market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2027

Surgical Table Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the surgical table market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The global surgical table market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare expenditure, growing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and number of operating rooms in hospitals with improving healthcare facilities.



Emerging Trends in the Surgical Table Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the surgical table industry include use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms and carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices.



Surgical Table Market by Segments



In this market, powered surgical table is the largest technology market, whereas speciality surgical table is largest market by surgery type. Growth in various segments of the surgical table market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the surgical table market by technology, surgery type, table top, end use, and region as follows:



Surgical Table Market By Technology [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Manual

• Powered



Surgical Table Market By Surgery Type [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• General Surgical Tables

• Speciality Surgical Tables



Surgical Table Market By Table Top [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Composite Surgical Tables

• Metal Surgical Tables



Surgical Table Market By End Use [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Medical Device Market By Region [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Sweden

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Surgical Table Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies medical device companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the surgical table companies profiled in this report includes.

• Steris

• Getinge

• Hill-Rom

• Stryker

• Stille

Surgical Table Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that powered surgical table is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

• Within the surgical table market, general and specialty surgical tables are the major surgery types. The specialty surgical table segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry. APAC is likely to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations such as China and India.

Features of the Surgical Table Market

• Market Size Estimates: Surgical table market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Surgical table market size by various segments, such as technology, surgery type, table top, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Surgical table market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technology, surgery type, table top, end use, and regions for surgical table market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the surgical table.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the surgical table market size?

Answer: The global surgical table market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for surgical table market?

Answer: The surgical table market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the surgical table market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing healthcare expenditure, growing number of hospitals, adoption of hybrid operating rooms, and number of operating rooms in hospitals with improving healthcare facilities.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for surgical table?

Answer: Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers are the major end use for surgical tables.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in surgical table market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms and carbon fiber table tops with radiolucent properties for imaging devices.

Q6. Who are the key surgical table companies?



Answer: Some of the key surgical table companies are as follows:

• Steris

• Getinge

• Hill-Rom

• Stryker

• Stille

Q7.

Which surgical table technology segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that powered surgical table is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose usage.

Q8: In surgical table market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the surgical table market by technology (manual surgical tables and powered surgical tables), surgery type (general surgical tables and specialty surgical tables), table top (metal surgical tables and composite surgical tables), end use (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in this market?



For any questions related to surgical table market or related to surgical table market share, surgical table market analysis, surgical table market size, surgical table manufacturers, and top surgical table companies, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

