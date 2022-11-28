CAE Names Michael Woods Vice President of Business Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of assessments that measure students’ essential academic and career skills, today announced the appointment of Michael Woods as vice president, business development.



With more than 30 years of education sector experience, including the past 20 with Questar Assessment, Inc., Woods will direct and manage all facets of CAE’s business development activities across both K-12 and higher education segments. In this capacity, he will guide and execute the organization’s growth strategy as a member of CAE’s senior leadership team, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Yayac.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Woods, a successful business development executive whose professional focus is deeply aligned with CAE’s mission to improve student academic and career outcomes,” said Yayac. “With an exceptional reputation for building strong client relationships, Mike’s assessment expertise and proven history of results will greatly benefit the organization -- and the students we serve -- for years to come.”

Woods brings experience in high-stakes assessment, educational technology, operations and business development to CAE, with a strong focus on cultivating key strategic connections across the assessment industry.

“CAE is recognized as a leader in the development of performance-based assessment and I am proud to join the team,” said Woods. “Having collaborated in the past, I welcome the opportunity to help bring their innovative services and solutions to institutions, districts and states.”

Woods most recently served as senior vice president, business development and sales operations at Questar. He helped lead the company through its accelerated growth and eventual sale to Educational Testing Service (ETS). He previously held teaching and management roles at the New York City Department of Education (NYCDOE).

Woods received his bachelor’s degree in political science and mathematics from Lehman College.



About CAE

Since 2002, CAE has developed performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills. Our Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) for higher education and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education evaluate the skills that are predictive of positive college and career outcomes and in demand by employers: critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Over 825,000 students at more than 1,300 secondary and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s essential skills assessments.

As a nonprofit whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE also offers critical thinking skills curriculum, professional development, and designs custom, innovative performance assessments across all subject areas and grades. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9016d1e5-630a-4f3a-946c-72f3dd395148



