Sodexo - December 19, 2022 combined shareholders' meeting - Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents

DECEMBER 19, 2022 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING:

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents

Participating in the meeting

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 28, 2022 – The Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of SODEXO will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 3:30 pm at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

In accordance with Article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code, the preliminary notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 9, 2022 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The convening notice for this Shareholders’ Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Affiches Parisiennes on November 30, 2022.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code and Fiscal 2022 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers - French financial markets Authority - on November 9, 2022) may be consulted in the Shareholders’ Meeting section on the Company’s website (www.sodexo.com/finance/shareholders/shareholdersmeetings).

In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to regularly consult this section which could be updated to provide, as the case may be, the final terms for participating in the Shareholders’ Meeting according to sanitary and/or legal requirements.

For Shareholders who may not attend the Shareholders’ Meeting, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo’s website and will also be available for replay.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022 consolidated revenues

422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 53 countries (as at Aug. 31, 2022)

100 million consumers served daily

13.4 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at November 27, 2022)

