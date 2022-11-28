Trends and Forecast for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction MarketThe global vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $21.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362735/?utm_source=GNW



Trends and Forecast for Vinyl Flooring in the Global Construction Market

The future of the global vinyl flooring market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential applications. The global vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $21.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction and renovation activities.



Emerging Trends in Vinyl Flooring in Global Construction Market

Emerging trends in the global vinyl flooring market, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing adoption of loose lay flooring - an innovative form of luxury vinyl tile and increasing demand for phthalate-free vinyl flooring.



Vinyl Flooring in Construction Market by Segments



In this market, non-residential is the largest end use market, whereas vinyl sheet is largest market by product. Growth in various segments of the vinyl flooring market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for vinyl flooring in the construction market by product, end use, and region as follows:



Vinyl Flooring Market By Product [$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Vinyl Sheet

• Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

• Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)



Vinyl Flooring MarketBy End Use[$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Non-Residential

• Residential



Vinyl Flooring MarketBy Region[$B shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Austria

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Indonesia

• ROW

o Brazil

o UAE

List of Vinyl Flooring Companies in Construction Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vinyl flooring companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the vinyl flooring companies profiled in this report includes.

• Shaw Industries

• Tarkett

• Mohawk Industries

• Gerflor

• Mannington Mills

Vinyl Flooring Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that the vinyl sheet will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance.

• Within this market, vinyl flooring for non-residential will remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for luxury vinyl tiles in non-residential buildings, such as offices, hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the growth in the construction industry and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising investments in single-family constructions in this region.

Features of the Vinyl Flooring Market

• Market Size Estimates: Vinyl flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Vinyl flooring market size by various segments, such as product and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Vinyl flooring market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, end use, and regions for vinyl flooring market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the vinyl flooring.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Vinyl flooring market size?

Answer: The global vinyl flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $21.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for vinyl flooring market?

Answer: The vinyl flooring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the vinyl flooring market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in residential construction and renovation activities.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for vinyl flooring?

Answer: Non-residential and residential are the major end use for vinyl flooring.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in vinyl flooring market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing adoption of loose lay flooring - an innovative form of luxury vinyl tile and increasing demand for phthalate-free vinyl flooring.

Q6. Who are the key vinyl flooring companies?



Answer: Some of the key vinyl flooring companies are as follows:

• Shaw Industries

• Tarkett

• Mohawk Industries

• Gerflor

• Mannington Mills

Q7.

Which vinyl flooring product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the vinyl sheet will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their superior properties such as water-resistance, slip resistance, and ease of maintenance.

Q8: In Vinyl Flooring market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region and is expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for vinyl flooring in the construction market by product (vinyl sheet, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl composite tile), end use (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vinyl flooring market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the vinyl flooring market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this vinyl flooring market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vinyl flooring market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the vinyl flooring market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the vinyl flooring market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the vinyl flooring market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the vinyl flooring market?



For any questions related to vinyl flooring in the construction market or related to share of vinyl flooring in the construction market, analysis of vinyl flooring in the construction market, vinyl flooring in the construction market size, and vinyl flooring manufacturers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________